Anna Duggar Has Disappeared From Social Media. Here’s Why Fans Are Worried.

Amid her husband’s many sex scandals, Anna Duggar has put on a brave face and stood by her man.

It hasn’t always been easy, of course, and we imagine it’s been especially difficult in the months since Josh was convicted on child pornography charges and sentenced to 12 and a half years in federal prison.

But insiders say Anna is as loyal as ever, having upended her life so that she could devote more time to visiting Josh in his new home at Seagoville Federal Correctional Facility in northern Texas.

However, it looks as though Anna has finally given up on defending Josh on social media,

Josh Duggar recently scored a rare legal victory. He was granted an extension in filing an appeal. (Photo via Getty)

In fact, it appears that Anna has given up on social media altogether.

A TikTok user went viral over the weekend with a video in which she pointed out that Anna has deleted her entire Instagram account.

Some commenters were glad to see her go, while others expressed concern for Anna — but just about everyone was surprised that she retreated from the site completely.

“She def deactivated her account. I just checked too and it says ‘user not found,'” one commenter observed, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“It’s coming up as user not found,” another added.

“It’s the “Happily Married” in the bio for me,” a third chimed in.

Josh and Anna Duggar in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

Several commenters pointed out that Anna might be better off without social media in her life.

“Honestly it’s probably for the best,” wrote one user.

“Came here to say this. She needs to fade away from the public eye and live a quiet life. If that’s even possible at this point,” another added.

Seen here on TLC, Anna Duggar is Josh’s maligned, long-suffering wife and the mother of his seven children. (Photo via TLC)

“In reality, she can’t post anything for the public without a million people asking about Josh or why she doesn’t leave him, etc.,” a third remarked.

Others expressed fears about what the deleted account might mean with regard to Anna’s mental health.

After all, she’s been vocal about the fact that the support she’s received from fans has gotten her through some very difficult times.

Josh’s wife Anna has maintained her belief in his innocence. (Photo via Instagram)

And as a mom who’s raising seven kids on her own with no visible means of support, Anna can probably use all of the help she can get.

But it seems that the good outweighed the bad, and the amount of shade that was thrown Anna’s way on Instagram finally outweighed the occasional kind word she received.

Obviously, Anna continues to defend a monster, and for that, she deserves all of the criticism in the world.

Josh Duggar poses with his family. (Photo via Instagram)

But it’s also important to keep in mind that Josh’s long-suffering wife is one of his victims, as well as one of his most ardent defenders.

So while we hope Josh remains locked up for a very, very long time and is never again left alone around children, we still feel sympathy for Anna, who’s clearly been brainwashed by her husband and his powerful family.