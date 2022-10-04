Josh Duggar Finally Files Appeal: I’m Gonna Prove My Innocence to the World!

Back in December of 2021, Josh Duggar was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Five months later, he was sentenced to 12 and a half years in federal prison for his crimes.

At the time, Josh’s lawyers vowed to appeal the court’s decision, but the process took far longer than expected.

The legal team requested one extension after another, complaining that they had difficulty meeting with their client after he was transferred to his current home at Seagoville Federal Correctional Institution in northern Texas.

Josh Duggar has been sentenced to about 12 1/2 years in prison for his conviction on one count of receiving child pornography.

Observers accused the attorneys of stalling because they had no real grounds to request a new trial.

But according to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, Josh’s team has finally filed their appeal, which means we’ll soon have a decision with regard to whether or not the convicted sex offender will be granted a new trial.

“Appellant brief of Mr. Joshua James Duggar submitted for review,” reads a court document obtained by The Sun.

Josh Duggar before he was exposed as the monstrous predator that he is. (Photo via Instagram)

“The time for filing the subsequent brief (if any) does not begin to run until the brief has been approved and filed.”

So yeah, all we know so far is that appeal has been submitted, and Josh and his lawyers are now playing the waiting game as they wait for a judge to decide if he should be granted a re-trial.

It could take months for the judge to decide if Josh deserves another day in court, and it’s not clear on what basis his attorneys requested a new trial.

Josh Duggar in jail, where he belongs. (Photo via NBC)

(Their request to have the conviction overturned without a new trial was, predictably, rejected.)

With so little information it’s tough to predict how the appeals judge will respond to Josh’s filing.

But we’re sure his lawyers are aware that they’re fighting an uphill battle.

Josh Duggar and his legal team have filed an appeal requesting a new trial. The odds, of course, are against them. (Photo via Instagram)

After all, it was less than a year ago that Josh was convicted in one of the most high-profile sexual abuse trials in recent memory.

At Josh’s sentencing, the judge described his crimes as “the sickest of the sick,” and that’s certainly not an exaggeration.

“You have done some very bad things,” the judge said in what might be the understatement of the century.

Josh Duggar in his previous life as a predator who was still getting away with it. (Photo via Instagram)

“But in your life as a whole, you’ve done good things… The true test of a man’s character is what a man does when no one is watching.”

“I find it aggravating about the lack of responsibility.”

Josh’s lawyers are reportedly hoping to create reasonable doubt by pointing out the holes in the prosecution’s case.

Josh and Anna Duggar in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

They previously argued that one of Josh’s employees might have been responsible for downloading child sexual abuse materials on his work computer.

With any luck, the request for a new trial will be rejected, and we won’t have to listen to this nonsense a second time.