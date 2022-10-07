Kathy Hilton Unloads on Lisa Rinna in Brutal Reunion Teaser: You're the Biggest Bully!

Very soon, the world will see part one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Season 12 Reunion.

While not every part of this season has been a thrill ride, there is a serious beef going down among the cast.

The teaser for this Reunion makes it clear that things have only gotten worse.

Kyle, a veteran of the series, asks to stop filming. She’s a tearful mess.

The trailer opens, not with the fun moments of the ladies arriving, but with the aftermath.

As many hours as we get of these Reunions, the cast actually films an immensely long day.

Only rarely do they exact this kind of brutal emotional toll. But Kyle Richards is clearly in pain.

Kyle actually asks Andy if she can step away. This is clearly after spending a considerable amount of time crying.

“You fight with everybody,” Kathy Hilton tells Lisa Rinna during the reverse-order teaser of these ugly moments.

“What you did to my sister,” she notes, referring to Kim. “And you drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show. I mean, the list can go on and on.”

As we know, Lisa accused Kathy of insulting her fellow castmates.

While several of the other ladies witnessed Kathy’s displeasure and odd behavior during the Aspen trip, Lisa claims to have witnessed more.

“Lisa said that you said, ‘Dorit is a stupid, useless idiot. Crystal and Sutton are pieces of s–t,'” Andy read to the ladies.

Andy also quoted Lisa’s claim of what Kathy had said: “‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do.'”

Now, apparently Kathy was not having a good time, and when Kyle and others would not leave with her, she resented it.

That much is not a secret. But Kathy is clearly insinuating that Lisa fabricated her tantrum to stir up drama.

“I was being abused by Kathy Hilton,” we hear Lisa say.

It is unclear what the context is, aside from, one imagines, her accusation about Kathy’s emotional and verbally abusive tirade.

But Kathy fires back with an allegation: “Baby, you wanted it on camera because your contract was coming up.”

Kathy clearly arrived at the Reunion taping ready to fight, and she came armed with a litany of insults.

“You are the biggest bully in Hollywood,” she accuses Lisa during this trailer.

“And,” she then insists, “everyone knows it.”

Obviously, when the Reunion begins to air — starting Wednesday, October 12 — this will not be the only topic.

Even the teaser trailer, despite focusing upon this one feud and its fallout, teases much more.

In addition to some cute topics and lighthearted moments, they also delve into something related to Garcelle’s 14-year-old son.

Erika’s rudeness towards Jax was not only uncalled for, it was totally inappropriate.

It appears that the Reunion taped recently enough to discuss the vicious racist harassment campaign against Jax.

Diana Jenkins, who took legal measures to expose the culprits but was a suspect in the minds of many fans, participates in the Reunion remotely. She was, suffice it to say, not a happy camper this season.

It will be interesting to see how all of this unfolds.

Kathy Hilton’s independent fame and wealth and relative under exposure gives her a PR edge with many viewers.

Wouldn’t it be weird if Lisa Rinna were really, truly telling the truth, but no one believed her? Perhaps we’ll find out at the Reunion.