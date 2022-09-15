Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Hater: I Spend a TON of Time With My Kids!

Last month, Khloe Kardashian welcomed her second child, a son who was delivered via surrogate.

With two kids under the age of 5 at home, this is likely a mighty busy time in Khloe’s life.

Sure, she’s got a large, supportive family and an army of nannies to help her out — things that many single moms would probably kill for.

But there’s no substitute for a mother’s love, and Khloe is no doubt putting in long hours these days in order to be there for her son and 4-year-old daughter.

Khloe Kardashian has been dealing with a lot of hate on Instagram lately. And the worst comments have to do with her parenting. (Photo via Instagram)

Of course, Khloe is also quite private about her personal life (at least by Kardashian standards), so she doesn’t post much about the challenges she’s facing as a new member of the Mother of Two Club.

That’s her prerogative, obviously, but everything Khloe does draws criticism, so it comes as no surprise that commenters are bashing her for her lack of parenting content.

“When do you spend time with your kids??” one person wrote on a recent post of Khloe’s, as reported by Life & Style.

Khloe Kardashian recently took a vacation to celebrate her 38th birthday. In fact, Khloe has a LOT to celebrate these days! (Instagram)

Khloe typically doesn’t respond to the haters, but on this occasion, she felt compelled to clap back.

“When they are awake baby doll,” the 38-year-old replied.

Perhaps sensing that they had been put in their place and should probably mind their own business, the hater didn’t respond with further criticism.

Khloe appears on her family’s reality show. (Photo via Hulu)

Khloe and Tristan have been very secretive about the arrival of their second child, and we don’t even know the boy’s name yet.

In fact, the couple didn’t confirm that they were expecting a second kid until a few weeks before the birth.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling, who was conceived in November,” a rep for Khloe said in a statement issued in July.

Khloe Kardashian has a lot on her plate these days. (Photo via Hulu)

“Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the statement continued.

“We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

In the weeks since, Khloe has understandably been a bit press shy — after all, she has an awful lot on her plate — but she did briefly speak with Elle about the challenges of being a mother of two.

Khloe Kardashian has far more haters than she deserves. (Photo via Hulu)

“I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts,” she told the outlet.

“[My kids] challenge me as a person,” Khloe continued.

“And being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift.”

Khloe tells it like it is.(Photo via Hulu)

No doubt Khloe views every interaction through the lens of motherhood these days.

So when she decides to gently put a hater in their place without brutally tearing them down, she probably does so with the knowledge that she’s setting an example for her children.

It’s unfortunate that Khloe is tested so often, but fortunately, she rises to the occasion more often than not.