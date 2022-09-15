Nick Cannon Welcomes Surprise Baby #9, Expecting 10 and 11 Soon

Enough! ENOUGH!!

Back in June, Nick Cannon threatened to welcome even more children this year than we previously knew about.

He wasn’t kidding. Remember how he’s expecting Baby #9 and Baby #10 later this year? Those numbers just changed.

The guy just welcomed Baby #9 … meaning that Babies 10 and 11 are coming later this year.

On Wednesday, August 14, Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole welcomed a child together.

LaNisha shared two images on her Instagram page, two black-and-white pics from the baby’s birth.

She kept her caption short and sweet, with the date of birth, a red heart emoji, and a name: “Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.”

Nick Cannon had a little more to say, however, as he wrote:

“As we all know I am not easily triggered,” he began. Just for the record, that’s not what “triggered” means.

“And,” he continued, “have quite tough skin and have always been an open book.”

“But not everyone in my family has that same level of strength,” Cannon wrote.

“So I pray and ask others,” he implored, “to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME.” Oh, we are.

“And,” Cannon concluded, “not the loving and precious Mothers of my children.”

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell posed for an elaborate maternity shoot to celebrate their third child together, his tenth child overall.

Just a couple of months ago, Cannon welcomed his eighth child.

The numbers keep shuffling around, because the pregnancy announcements do not always come in order.

In this case, the pregnancy was no secret … but the baby daddy was a surprise. Sort of.

Nick Cannon poses happily with pregnant model Bre Tiesi, who is carrying his eighth child, at their party venue.

Okay, we knew that Nick Cannon and LaNisha were an item in some capacity in early 2021.

It is believed that they broke up shortly after that.

Fast forward a year and a half, and it was no secret that LaNisha was pregnant.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon came together to celebrate Easter with their children.

She has worked as a model on The Price Is Right for 8 seasons.

Her pregnancy was visible to the public.

But LaNisha had not disclosed that Cannon was (as so often seems to be the case) the father.

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell posed for an elaborate maternity shoot, including costume changes and more, for their third child together. This will be his tenth.

Anyway, Cannon is in a celebratory mood.

“I vow to protect, provide, guide, and love this child,” he wrote, “to the best of my abilities.”

People aren’t really questioning that. And very few people are criticizing the various mothers, either.

Nick Cannon subbing in as host for the Wendy Williams show.

But Cannon’s proclivity for impregnating various women, often simultaneously, is of course raising eyebrows.

It’s not an accident. He’s not 15. He’s a famous millionaire who knows how sperm works.

Cannon’s discussion of getting a vasectomy this spring are sounding pretty awkward right about now.

Did he undergo a vasectomy, but only after one last hurrah of knocking up a string of beautiful women?

Or did he discard the idea entirely?

Previously, Nick Cannon acknowledged how his actions have hurt the women in his life. What happened to that?

Nick Cannon poses here on a red carpet. He shares twins with singer Mariah Carey.

Before the end of the year, Nick is expecting a (third) child with Brittany Bell and a (third) child with Abby De La Rosa.

Whether Cannon has a breeding kink or weird dreams of populating the planet or whatever is not our business.

But sowing his sperm left and right like a warlord isn’t just a personal choice. His decisions now will impact his many children for their entire lives.