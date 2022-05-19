Nick Cannon Pledges to Undergo Vasectomy: I Don't Need to Populate the Earth!

Late last year, Nick Cannon announced that he was going to spend some time celibate. No one disagreed with that decision.

Fast forward to early this year, and Nick revealed that he is expecting Baby #8.

As many people pointed out, celibacy is kind of an extreme solution when you're just trying to stop ruining your baby mamas' lives.

Nick is now promising to get a vasectomy before his progeny are numerous enough to populate a small country.

Nick Cannon spoke to E! News' Daily Pop this week.

First, he assured the hosts and the world at large that his children give him a sense of "peace" and "purpose."

Even so, Nick promises that he is not "out here looking" to expand his complicated family infinitely.

With five different women and seven (going on eight) kids, he has decided that enough is enough.

Nick revealed that he is planning to undergo a vasectomy.

The simple, usually reversible procedure, will sever his vas deferens that carry sperm from his testes to mix with the other fluids of his semen.

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation,” Nick announced.

“I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely," he joked.

"But," Nick affirmed, "I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”

The soon-to-be father of eight's genitals are his own business, but the world at large is breathing a sigh of relief.

Nick had become a target of ridicule for his prolific sperm -- or, rather, for how little self-control he is perceived to have employed over the years.

Many believe that Nick's choices may be to the detriment of his existing children, given their numbers and how they are distributed among several households.

Vasectomies are generally very affordable procedures, particularly with insurance, and are widely considered to be safe, with short recovery times.

In contrast, similar surgeries to sever the fallopian tubes are intrusive and more difficult to reverse.

That said, some vasectomies end up being permanent, which is why those with the means to do so may want to consider having sperm preserved before undergoing the surgery.

Very few people are sex-shaming Nick, just questioning the responsibility of his choices when it comes to how they impact his children and partners.

Frankly, he is probably tired of being a meme, and may be sick of being idolized by toxic dudebros who think that virile sperm is a whole personality.

Plus, having a vasectomy instantly means that how he spends his free time is less likely to make headlines when he doesn't want it to.

Speaking of headlines, Nick recently reunited with an ex, but it was all professional -- however NSFW it may appear on this steamy album cover.

For half of a decade, Nick enjoyed an on-again, off-again romance with Jessica White, who have remained friends due to their "unconditional love" for each other.

The two are clearly not fully dressed and are in a very provocative pose. Sometimes, the album cover conveys more than any album rating possibly could.