Nick Cannon Expecting Baby #10, Acts Like It “Just Happened”

Late this spring, Nick Cannon threatened to have even more children.

Remember when he went for a consultation for a vasectomy? It sounds like he forgot to follow up.

Cannon has already welcomed 8 children. We already knew that Baby #9 was on the way.

Now, it is with a very heavy heart that we share that Baby #10 is also in the works.

“Time stopped and this happened,” Nick Cannon wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

Ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell is pregnant.

This is her third time having one of Cannon’s children. She appears to be in her third trimester.

In and of itself, their decades-motif maternity shoot isn’t inherently cringe. They both look great, in fact.

But people are recoiling because Cannon seems like, well, a loose cannon, if you’ll forgive the pun.

Nobody’s sex-shaming him (well, except for the usual weirdos). But we refuses to stop knocking up various women.

Brittany is already the mother of two of Cannon’s other children, Powerful and Golden.

We’re not praising them. Those adjectives are their actual human names.

And, as well are all painfully aware, even Baby #3 barely scratches the surface on Cannon’s reproduction Olympics.

Nick Cannon poses happily with pregnant model Bre Tiesi, who is carrying his eighth child, at their party venue.

This is not Cannon’s first pregnancy announcement of the year.

Just last month, he and Bre Tiesi welcomed his eighth child, whose name is … Legendary. Again, that’s the actual name.

And Abby De La Rosa is due in October. That will be Baby #9.

In 2012, Nick Cannon told Howard Stern that he sometimes pleasured himself to songs by then-wife Mariah Carey “when she’s not there.”

Cannon shares 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with Mariah Carey.

He and Abby De La Rosa already have Zia and Zillion, who are 13-month-old twins.

Tragically, his child with Alyssa Scott, Zen, died at just five months old late last year after a battle with brain cancer.

Nick Cannon makes a horrifying confession here: His five-month old son has died from a brain tumor.

That tragedy did not only hurt Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott.

It also impacted all of their children, especially those old enough to understand.

For five months, they had a baby sibling. And then they lost him. That is difficult at any age.

This is now a tragic photo, as the baby son of Nick Cannon has passed away from a brain tumor.

There was a time when Cannon sounded as if he had come to understand how his choices have consequences for others.

Impregnating one woman after the other means a complicated legacy for them and for their children — his children.

Clearly, his tentative plans to schedule a vasectomy fell through. One wonders at the psychology behind his decisions.

Even the maternity photoshoot’s caption seems to deflect responsibility.

“This happened” is not an explanation for a pregnancy. We know how pregnancies happen. So does he.

Both parents once again made a choice, one that will impact the lives of all of Baby #10’s siblings.