Britney Spears Apologizes to Sons: I’m Sorry If I Hurt You!

Britney Spears would like to explain herself.

The singer has, very unfortunately, been involved of late in a feud — with her very own sons.

Earlier this month, 16-year old Jayden sat down for an interview with The Daily Mail and ITV in which he confessed that he isn’t close to his famous mother.

He said “it will take a lot of time and effort” for the pair to make up, but acknowledged at the time: “I 100% think this can be fixed.”

We’re way back in time here! Check out this old photo of Britney Spears and her sons.

In response, well… Britney didn’t handle the public admission very well.

She accused Jayden of “undermining” her behavior “as my family always has” and even slammed the teenager for trying to profit off his interview.

It wasn’t her finest moment.

And now Britney seems to have realized as much.

Britney with her sons in happier times. (Photo via Instagram)

Addressing the Jayden and his brother Sean’s decision to not see her right now, Spears admitted to having reservations of her own in a since-deleted Instagram post from this week.

“I’m afraid to inform you guys, I’m not willing to see you until I feel valued,” she said.

The artist added she has been made to feel “desperate” and “pathetic” for attempting to be involved in her sons’ lives, saying she “was desperate to see you guys” and later adding:

“But honestly, I should have valued myself way more.”

Britney Spears celebrated the debut success of “Hold Me Closer” with a glorious topless pic, snapped and shared from Sunset Tower. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“All I know is my love for my children is more than anything and I’m sorry if I ever hurt you guys in any way,” the pop star also said.

Later, Britney spoke to her kids even more directly.

“Jayden and Preston, I adore you,” she said, noting she was “told you guys have blocked me.”

And yet:

“I’m so blessed to even call you mine,” she concluded. “And I just want you to know.”

In his sit-down with The Daily Mail, Jayden said that he and his siblings find themselves torn regarding Spears’ use of social media, noting that Preston, who is now 17 years old, had “asked my mother not to post his photos, and she did it anyway.

“So it didn’t go well.”

Jayden said that he feels that “social media helps her…

“So if that’s what she wants to do, that’s what she wants to do. I’m not going to hate her for that.”

Britney Spears is all smiles in this photo. She shared it to Instagram in April 2022.

Continued the teenager:

“At the same time, she should come to the realization of whatever it is that stops her loving her family.

“It’s almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention.

“This has gone on for years and years and years and there’s a high chance that this will never stop, but I’m hoping for me that she will stop.”