Leonardo DiCaprio: Already Hooking Up With Gigi Hadid Following Camila Morrone Split?

We’ll give him this — the man works fast.

Earlier this week, the world was not all surprised to learned to that Leonardo DiCaprio had broken up with Camila Morrone after four years of dating.

You see, Camila turned 25 in June, and as a week’s worth of memes, jokes, listicles, and charts may have reminded you, 47-year-old Leo has never dated anyone over the age of 25.

Never. Not once.

Leonardo DiCaprio is single again … Or is he? (Photo via Getty)

We’re beginning to wonder it’s wrong to make fun of this guy because he’s been cursed by a witch, and his dong will turn green and fall off if a 26-year-old touches it.

Perhaps he made a faustian bargain with the devil around the time that Titanic was released, and in exchange for becoming the king of the cinematic world, Leo can never settle down with someone who can legally rent a car on their own.

Of course, the more likely explanation is that the guy just enjoys banging young models, and he gets freaked out when things start turning serious.

Leonardo DiCaprio at the 88th annual Academy Awards. He looked great on the red carpet! (Photo via Getty)

Anyway, Leo has reportedly wasted no time in diving back into the dating pool.

According to a new report from In Touch, the Oscar winner is already hooking up with model Gigi Hadid.

“They have known each other for several years. They’re super attracted to each other,” one insider tells the tabloid, adding:

Gigi hadid looks hauntingly gorgeous at New York Fashion Week. (Photo via Getty)

“She is exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude.”

In other words, she’s the ideal “cool girl” that Amazing Amy so memorably described in Gone Girl.

As a blonde model who’s “not looking for anything serious,” Gigi might sound like an ideal candidate for the job of Leo’s next girlfriend.

(Photos via Getty)

Unfortunately, she’s afflicted with the fatal flaw of being 27 years old — which might explain why DiCaprio is keeping things super casual.

“It’s casual and not a constant thing. But they have lots of mutual friends,” the insider adds.

“However, a third source notes they are hanging out just as close pals.”

Gigi and Zayn at the Met Gala. (Photo via Getty)

Gigi previously dated Zayn Malik of One Direction fame.

The two just broke up last year, so she might be looking to limit this to a “friends with benefits” arrangement, as well.

As for Leo, a different source says his breakup with Camila happened gradually, but it’s definitely over for good.

Camila Morrone dated Leonardo DiCaprio for four years. (Photo via Instagram)

“Leo and Camila have had a few breaks in the past few months. It’s a matter of deciding whether they are in it for the long haul or just going to let it die,” the insider told In Touch.

“With all of Leo’s girlfriends, once she became focused on work and had her own priorities, he got distant. Rather than have dramatic breakups, they took time apart.”

So it sounds like Leo bounced back with Gigi and is now back on the prowl.

You’ve been warned, zoomer women of the world!

s