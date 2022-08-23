Briana DeJesus: Jenelle Evans Is Ready to Show the World What a Good Person She Is!

There’s a new Teen Mom series in the works.

Or perhaps we should say the old Teen Mom shows have been stripped for parts, and producers have repackaged the pieces into something they’re gonna try and pass off as new.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2, as years of plummeting ratings have made it unfeasible for MTV to continue carrying both shows.

So it’s like a condensed version of the shows that you know and have been steadily losing interest in.

Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, Catelynn Lowell, and Maci Bookout pose for a photo together.

This is a last-ditch effort to rescue the franchise from total collapse, so it comes as no surprise that producers are pulling out all the stops.

In fact, it seems they’re so desperate that they’re willing to demonstrate a total lack of ethics and risk alienating what little audience they have left.

Yes, folks, whether you’re ready for it or not, it looks as though Jenelle Evans will soon return to MTV.

This is a screen capture from a video Jenelle Evans uploaded to her Instagram page in March of 2022. (Photo via Instagram)

As you may recall, Jenelle was fired in 2019 amid allegations of child and animal abuse.

In the years since, she’s struggled to make ends meet, mostly because she refused to seek out any type of employment.

A few months ago, Jenelle joined OnlyFans, and she now has a visible means of support for the first time in three years.

Hi there, Jenelle Evans! This is a screen grab we took from a video she shared on social media. (Photo via Instagram)

She might want to hold on to her day job, however, because it seems that Jenelle’s appearance on Next Chapter will be short and — what’s the opposite of sweet?

Back in May, Briana DeJesus threw an anti-Kailyn Lowry party (she really, really dislikes Kail), and she invited just about everyone she knows — including Jenelle and a Teen Mom camera crew.

So it seems that for the first time in a very long time, Jenelle will appear on MTV — albeit in a crowd scene and probably only briefly.

Jenelle Evans is front and center here, speaking to her followers about her health concerns. (Photo via Instagram)

In a new interview with Too Fab, Briana, Cheyenne Floyd, and Leah Messer were asked about Jenelle’s return.

The latter two had nothing good to say, but Jenelle and Briana bonded years ago over their shared hatred of Kail, so DeJesus was quick to come to Evans’ defense.

“She really just came back for my story,” Briana said.

Briana and Jenelle have formed a friendship. (Photo via Instagram)

“She wasn’t there for the other girls’ [stories]. But it was good to have her back. I think you guys will get to see Jenelle’s growth a little bit,” DeJesus continued.

“It’s cool. You’ll get to see a good side of Jenelle. She’ll be by herself [without husband David Eason]. It’s good vibes, very positive.”

Needless to say, the other moms were less enthusiastic.

Jenelle Evans and Briana DeJesus when they were both still MTV stars. (Photo via Instagram)

“I think…it’s was great for Bri,” said Cheyenne with a derisive laugh.

“And that’s all I’m gonna say.”

(Jenelle and Cheyenne have had their own feuds over the years, and they’ve occasionally gotten quite ugly.)

Cheyenne doesn’t look too happy here, does she? The Teen Mom OG star is often stressed. (Photo via MTV)

Leah was a bit more diplomatic in her response, possibly because she’s the only Teen Mom 2 cast member involved in the new show, and like the other moms, she probably realizes this might be her last chance to draw a steady TV paycheck.

“Jenelle was a part of the original Teen Mom 2 cast,” Messer remarked. “To see where she’s at today, and how things are going in her life, I hope they’re going well.”

Yes, other than Bri, it doesn’t sound like anyone is excited about the prospect of Jenelle returning to TV.

Fortunately, we can take comfort in the fact that Evans will be suffering the indignity of being a bit player in someone else’s storyline!