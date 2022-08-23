Kate Gosselin: Jon is a Liar! And He Owes Me $150,000 in Child Support!

Kate Gosselin has responded to the latest accusations hurled her way by her outspoken ex-husband.

As you may have read about a few days ago (right here on The Hollywood Gossip, perhaps!), Jon Gosselin has accused his former spouse of theft.

He actually did so back in 2019 via legal documents that were recently obtained by The Sun.

This paperwork revealed that Kate confessed three-plus years ago to making two separate withdrawals of $50,000 from two of her kids’ trusts, one from a trust belonging to daughter Hannah and another from a trust belonging to son Collin.

For the record back then, the reality said she needed this money “to survive” and to feed/house her children.

(As a refresher, Hannah and Collin both live with their dad these days, while the ex-couple’s other six kids live with their mom.)

The aforementioned documents quotes Kate Gosselin as claiming that the assets from Hannah’s and Collin’s accounts were being used to “meet her and the children’s expenses.”

The same year Kate took out this money… she bought a $750,000 home in North Carolina.

Jon and Kate Gosselin are pictured here WAY back in the day. On April 23, 2008 in New York City, to be specific. Back when they were married. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Discovery)

“It’s disgusting and it’s morally wrong,” Jon told The Sun on Thursday, August 18 after this information resurfaced.

“Parents are not supposed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission and without drawing up paperwork that they will pay it back — but she has produced no paperwork and no payments have been made.

“You can’t just live off your kids’ money.”

For her part, Kate has not directly responded to this allegation — or to any of the allegations Jon has made about her over the past many months.

But Kate’s lawyer now has something to say.

Speaking to In Touch Weekly, the attorney, Richard J. Puleo, has fired back, claiming that Jon “owes Kate over $150,000 in failed child support.”

This amount was confirmed based on IRS judgements, according to this same tabloid.

“I have no knowledge of her taking money from the trust fund,” Puleo added. “I can attest Kate has impeccable integrity; I can’t say the same for Jon Gosselin.”

It doesn’t sound as if the tension between these ex-lovers, who have been divorced for well over a decade, will be dying down any time soon.

The Gosselins got married in 1999 after two years of dating.

In October 2000, they welcomed twin daughters, Mady and Cara, both 21 and both now in college.

The family rose to stardom four years later after Kate gave birth to their sextuplets: Alexis, Collin, Joel, Hannah, Leah and Aaden, all 18.

They all starred in the TLC reality show Jon and Kate Plus 8, which ran from April 4, 2007 to July 24, 2017.

Jon Gosselin shared a photo with his almost adult daughter, Hannah Gosselin, and he is such a proud father.

Jon works these days as a DJ, while Kate anchored her own reality show at one point… but it ran for only one season.

She has remained silent on all issues brought up by her ex-husband for as long as we can remember.

“It makes me feel disgusted,” Jon concluded last week on the topic of the alleged $100,000 being stolen.

“She has been on TV telling the world she has saved her children’s money when she’s actually been stealing from them — she’s a hypocrite.”