Briana DeJesus: I'm Having an Anti-Kailyn Lowry Party, and I'm Inviting All Our Teen Mom Co-Stars!

There's such a thing as being a sore winner.

And as the celebration of her successful court battle against Kailyn Lowry enters its second month, it's clear Briana DeJesus could probably use a lesson in how to be gracious in victory.

As you may recall, Lowry filed a defamation lawsuit against DeJesus in response to claims that Bri made about Lowry's alleged assault against Chris Lopez.

Last month, Lowry's suit was tossed out of court, and Bri promptly took to Instagram to boast about her win.

Now, a little bit of a victory dance is to be expected -- but Bri has really been going overboard with this thing.

DeJesus has been flaming Lowry non-stop on social media, and she's even taken her bullying campaign into the real world with a variety of pranks.

These stunts included sending Kail a full clown costume and a handheld mirror so that she could see herself as the rest of the world does. Very harsh!

And according to a new report from The Ashley's Reality Roundup, Bri is planning to further humiliate Kail this weekend.

Insiders tell the site that DeJesus is throwing a victory party to celebrate her win over her longtime rival.

In order to make sure that the event stings Kail as much as possible, Bri has reportedly invited cast members from Teen Mom 2, as well as Teen Mom OG and even Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant.

Currently, Lowry is feuding with Leah Messer, and Bri has boasted about being the reason that the longtime friends cut ties.

Needless to say, it would be tremendously hurtful to Kail if Leah were to show up at Bri's party.

Not only that, production sources tell The Ashley that Bri's anti-Kail bash will likely be filmed for a future episode of TM2.

“With as bad as the ratings are right now, they will probably jump on this and film it,” one production source tells The Ashley.

“If someone tips Kail off, it would make for glorious TV.”

“Some of the [cast and crew] think it’s really low of Briana to do this,” a separate source tells the outlet.

“They don’t think it’s a good look to attend a ‘Bash Kail’ party, especially when they personally have nothing against Kail. It’s messy and immature," the second insider adds.

“A lot of people think this is just Briana trying get the other cast members to pick a ‘side’ between her and Kail. Honestly, most people [in the cast] don’t care enough.”

Yes, Teen Mom 2 ratings have been on the decline for years now, and the future of the show is very much in doubt.

And the never-ending war between Kail and Bri is the sort of drama that could help to breathe new life into the franchise.

But at the same time, Bri's party just sounds like another example of two rich moms being petty toward one another, which is exactly the sort of storyline that fans have said they're sick of.

And if viewers really wanted to see awful rich women being mean, they could just tune into one of Bravo's many Real Housewives offerings!