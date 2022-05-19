Rihanna Gives Birth, Welcomes First Kid EVER!

It's official, and it's officially precious, special and miraculous:

Rihanna is not in need of an immediate umbrella (ella! ella!).

But she could very much use a stroller right about now.

Why? Because the global superstar just gave birth to her first child!

According to Us Weekly, TMZ and other outlets, Rihanna welcomed the boy or girl on May 13 and, well... that's all the information we have at the moment.

We can't confirm the gender, name or any measurements.

Neither Rihanna nor her baby daddy/boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, have spoken out on the arrival of their baby -- nor didd they say very much throughout the duration of the last nine months or so, either.

Which is perfectly fair and reasonable, of course.

Rihanna was last spotted on May 9 in Los Angeles for Mother's Day weekend when she and Rocky grabbed dinner at Giorgio Baldi.

The outing came just a few weeks after the latter was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

Little is known about the incident that led to Rocky's arrest, except that the supposed victim filed a complaint on November 6, claiming that Rocky fired at him during a heated argument of some kind.

Just a week after this arrest, however, Rocky was back on stage performing -- and Rihanna was right back along his side, even attending one of her man's concerts in mid-Mayy.

The Grammy winner has also kept her social media followers somewhat apprised of her journey andd her status, showing off her baby bump back in February via a photo snapped in her bathroom.

“How the gang pulled up to black history month,” she captioned the revealing image.

You can take a look at it here:

Rihanna’s pregnancy bombshell, meanwhile, came nearly one year after Rocky spoke publicly about their relationship for the first time, telling GQ that the aritst was most definitely his soulmate.

“[It’s] so much better when you got The One," said the rapper back then, adding of his gorgeous and well-known lover:

"She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know.”

Rocky even touched on the topics of kids in this rare interview.

“If that’s in my destiny, absolutely," he said of starting a family someday, adding in his own unique way:

"I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child.”

We're about to find out whether or not that's actually the case.

CONGRATULATIONS TO RIHANNA AND A$AP ROCKY!