Johnny Depp: Is He Really Dating His Lawyer, Camille Vasquez?

Unless you've been living under a rock in a cave on Mars, then you're no doubt aware of the ever-mounting drama surrounding the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial.

Another week of testimony came to a close on Thursday, and it was not a good one for Team Depp.

Heard was cross-examined on Monday and Tuesday, and while Depp's attorneys pointed out inconsistencies in some of the actress' recollections, these could mostly be chalked up to the passage of time, and they're unlikely to wholly discredit her in the eyes of the jury.

Making matters worse for Depp was testimony from his former agent, who told the court that the actor's career difficulties in recent years had more to do with his lack of professionalism on set than with the allegations made by Heard.

Remember, in order to win the case, Depp has to prove not only that Heard lied in her 2018 Washington Post essay, but also that those lies damaged his career to the tune of $50 million.

He also has to clear the additional hurdle of proving that the article was about him, as Heard never mentioned Depp by name in the piece.

Defamation is tough to prove in the best of circumstances, so Depp is definitely fighting an uphill battle here.

Depp has come off as unperturbed during the trial, and some fans think that the actor's tranquil demeanor might have to do with his courtroom companion.

Observers have noted that Depp seems to get along well with Camille Vasquez, who has been conducting cross-examinations of witnesses called by Heard's team all week.

Depp and Vasquez have been spotted whispering to one another -- which is not unusual courtroom behavior between attorneys and clients -- but many believe these interactions are more than just professional.

Yes, across the social media landscape, fans are officially "shipping" Depp and Vasquez, but at least one legal expert thinks the PDA might be all for show.

“It looks flirtatious but that’s probably the point,” Judi James told the Daily Mail on Thursday.

“If a picture paints a thousand words, these ‘words’ look straight out of the pages of [romance publishing company] Mills & Boon," James continued before offering up the following theory:

“Her behavior in court places Depp back in role as the romantic hero,” she said.

“For Depp’s loyal fans, these dramatic rituals will seem like validation. ‘If this smart, beautiful woman thinks he is OK, then maybe he is’ will be the implied message.”

Well, it it's all a charade then Vasquez is certainly committed to the bit.

On Thursday, a courtroom reporter approached Vasquez after the day's proceedings and asked point-blank if she and Depp are romantically involved.

"The people want to know: Are you dating Johnny Depp?" the reporter can be heard asking in footage first published by TMZ.

"It's all over the internet. Can you set the record straight: Yes or no?"

Vasquez merely smiled and turned her attention to the many Depp supporters who had assembled outside the courthouse.

Only time will tell if there's anything going on between these two.

But whatever the case, one thing is abundantly clear -- Team Depp is fighting two battles at once: one in front of a jury, and the other in the court of public opinion.