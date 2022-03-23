Rihanna: Is That an Engagement Ring on Her Finger?!?

You know the nursery rhyme goes, right?

First, comes love. Then, comes marriage.

Then, comes a baby in a baby carriage.

According to a new report, a new photo and some speculation by a bunch of people on the Internet, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are now trying to line up their relationship accordingly,

The singer and rapper, of course, are expecting their first child.

Neither superstar has commented on this blessed development, but Rihanna's belly tells the full story these days -- and, as you can tell above and below, she isn't trying to hide it in any way.

The artists were friends for many years prior to A$AP Rocky confirming that they were much more than that in a 2021 interview with GQ.

“She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know," he said at the time.

With a baby on the way, many observers have suddenly been given a reason to think wedding bells will soon be ringing for Rihanna and Rocky as well.

This past weekend, Rihanna was spotted shopping at Los Angeles baby boutique Kitson Kids... and she clearly had a huge diamond ring on her finger.

You can visit The Sun to check out a photo of this massive rock.

"She spent $3,000, and bought both baby girl and boy clothes!" a source told this publication.

Last month, meanwhile, an insider told The Sunday Mirror that these parents-to-be were planning on exchanging vows after welcoming their impending child.

"Rihanna is totally smitten with A$AP," according to this unnamed individual.

"They have a very close bond and Rihanna has always been quite traditional.

"They will be married, for sure."

For her part, Rihanna has been open in the past about wanting to start a family.

"I know I will want to live differently [in 10 years]. I’ll have kids -- three or four of ’em,” the singer said in a March 2020 interview with Vogue, adding:

“They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child.

"That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

The following year, A$AP discussed the possibility of fatherhood.

“I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad,” he told GQ back then. “I would have a very fly child. Very.”

We're about to find out whether or not this is accurate.

Congratulations again to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky!