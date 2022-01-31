Rihanna: PREGNANT with First-Ever Baby!

RiRi is expecting a baby.

The global superstar and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky confirmed over the weekend that they're expecting their first chidl together.

In photos snapped in New York City on Sunday -- and published by E! News, People Magazine and other outlets -- Rihanna can be seen showing off her growing baby bump while A$AP kisses her forehead.

The musicians are long-time friends who initially denied there was anything more between them.

They denied this, that is, until Rocky referred to Rihanna as the "love of his life" in 2021.

“She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know," he added to GQ at the time, emphasizing that Rihanna was The One for him.

And now she'll be The One to raise his child as well.

By September 2021, the couple had made its red carpet debut, turning heads while walking the famous steps at the Met Gala, as pictured at the outset of this article.

In regards to fatherhood, meanwhile?

A$AP Rocky also told GQ last year that starting a family is "in my destiny, absolutely," explaining to the publication:

"I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very."

Rihanna also made it clear, when speaking to British Vogue in 2020, that she wanted to welcome at least one boy or girl someday.

If not many more than that.

"I know I will want to live differently," she told this magaazing, saying that within the next 10 years she sees herself having "three or four" children, whether she has a partner or not.

This quote was given before she got together with A$AP Rocky.

She added back then:

"I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh, you got it wrong …' They diminish you as a mother if there's not a dad in your kids' lives.

"But the only thing that matters is happiness; that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child.

"That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love."

Rihanna previously dated Hassan Jameel, Chris Brown and Drake.

Neither she nor Rocky talk much about their romance in public, but it's clearly going very well.

“They kid around a lot [and] laugh a lot. They have private date nights together a lot and have a blast hanging out together," an insider told Us Weekly in April 2021.

"They’re not necessarily hiding the fact that they’re dating -- they more so just don’t want people in their business.

"They’re two chill people that don’t want that kind of attention, so they show up randomly to a spot and nobody really knows until afterward."