Usman Umar: I Didn't Betray Kimberly by Calling Zara! It's an Editing Trick!

On the 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 5 finale, viewers saw Usman call Zara.

Zara is a woman whom he used to date. "Zara" is a Sojaboy song, one that drove a wedge in his relationship with Kimberly.

At the Tell All, Kimberly saw that heartbreaking footage for the first time, and left the stage in tears.

Usman is defending his reputation, claiming that the cruel betrayal that viewers -- and Kimberly -- watched was an editing trick, nothing more.

On Wednesday, April 6, Usman "Sojaboy" Umar took to Instagram to describe how he recalls filming that scene with Zara.

"In season 4 of Before the 90Days everyone watched me and know how truly I’m," he began.

He is of course referring to his ill-fated romance and marriage with "Baby Girl" Lisa Hamme.

"Now am back with @itskimberly90 in season 5," Usman acknowledged.

"We go up and down but we always fix our problems," he claimed.

"Yes due to the age gap I was hesitating then," Usman admitted.

"And I don’t think I do anything wrong to care for myself before repeating my passed mistake," Usman wrote.

"But and the end we make things work between @itskimberly90 and I," he noted.

Usman went on: "only for me to see and hear that I called Zara after Kimberly left, that was not true."

"The call with Zara was 5 days out 21 days after I arrived in Zanzibar," Usman claimed.

"And I never wanted to do it," he added.

Usman detailed that "it took me 2 hours to be convinced."

"Despite the argument b4 making the call," Usman added, "I blame myself for doing it."

"But why telling the world that I make the call after Kim left???" he asked.

Usman accused: "That was never fair."

"Look at kimberly during the shoot in Zanzibar and the recording on the tell all," Usman instructed.

He told followers that "you will see the difference."

Usman added: "I make her that glowing."

"I have been good to that woman," Usman wrote, "and she will testify that."

He went on: "for those thinking Kimberly finance my life believe me i make more money than my woman Kim."

"I wish Mom is alive," Usman expressed, "she would have tell The World that Usman is a blessings to anyone around him."

"But since kimberly knows all that," Usman noted, "I believe that is what matters."

He added: "I don’t need to say much."

Usman concluded: "Pls tell my story how it’s don’t edit bcus next time I will not tolerate this "

Usman also tagged Sharp Entertainment, expressing his anger and frustration at his portrayal.

Do we know if Usman is telling the truth about when he called Zara? We don't.

Even if Zara participates in the Tell All, it's unclear if all of this will come to light -- if Usman clarified the timeline on the Tell All stage, it could still have been edited out.

There is, however, clear precedent for the show editing footage to remove context and make cast members look worse than they are.

So many people think that the show is "scripted," but they are mistaken -- believe us, if there were a script, we'd be all over it.

The magic of reality television lies in casting, production, and editing. It sounds like Usman was probably a victim of the second and third.