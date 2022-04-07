Kourtney Kardashian Shares Travis Barker Wedding Pics: But We're Not Married LOL!

It's hard to say which was the bigger surprise:

That Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker held a wedding ceremony just hours after he performed at the Grammys ...

... or that Kourtney and Travis weren't lawfully wedded after all. Whoops!

A possibly embarrassed Kourtney does have one thing to show for those not-legally-binding nuptials: some very sweet photos.

After days of widespread reports and lingering questions, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday.

"Found these in my camera roll," she wrote alongside a series of fun, cute photos from the One Love Wedding Chapel.

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am," Kourtney began the story.

Kourtney detailed that this came "after an epic night and a little tequila."

Theatrically, she told her followers that "a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis."

Kourtney admitted: "And got married (with no license)."

"Practice makes perfect," Kourtney quipped.

The implication there is that, given the lack of a marriage license, this was just a "practice" wedding in the wee hours of Monday morning.

We'll touch upon that in a moment.

Kourtney's longtime bestie, Simon Huck, threw in a playful comment.

"Who doesn’t love a Vegas dress rehearsal?" he wrote.

Like Kourtney, Simon is clearly pushing the idea -- or joke -- that their Vegas nuptials were just for fun.

But initial reports made it clear that at least some people felt that Kourtney and Travis' marriage had been legally binding.

Extremely credible news outlets initially printed that they were married, meaning that reliable sources -- likely Kardashians themselves and chapel employees -- thought that it was legit.

It was only after the fact, as we all learned that Clark County had not issued a marriage license before the ceremony, that the story grew more complicated.

Each state has its own marriage laws, some varying widely in significant ways.

This is why people sometimes elope, be it to neighboring states -- or especially to Las Vegas -- to get rid of unwanted red tape.

However, even Nevada has some laws regarding marriage.

Nevada State law requires that you obtain a marriage license before holding a wedding ceremony.

Obviously, you can have as many ceremonies as you like without a license -- but they won't forge a legally recognized union.

You can't get the license after the fact, either, to retroactively validate your marriage. These things have to be done in order.

Now, abruptly, reports are saying that this union was "always" intended to be a joke, a lark, and not a legally binding marriage.

Maybe that's the case, and a lot of otherwise reputable sources were simply not in on the jest.

Or maybe ... Kourtney and Travis spent at least some portion of this week thinking that they were lawfully wedded.

If so, it seems reasonable to speculate that they may be embarrassed that they had a widely celebrated fake wedding.

It only makes sense for them to softly walk back the story and attempt to retcon it into something that was never that serious.

Kourtney and Travis love each other, but while alcohol is welcome at many weddings, wedding planning is best done sober.

Meanwhile, we suspect that a few people in Kourtney's life are relieved.

We all know that Kris Jenner would like for her firstborn to have a big spectacle of a wedding ... ideally one that can be monetized.

And maybe this nuptial fake-out will keep Scott Disick from another downward spiral for a while, if that was in the cards.