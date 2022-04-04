Usman Umar Breaks Kimberly Menzies' Heart on the 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 5 Tell All Part 1 (Recap)

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 5 is winding to a close.

On Sunday, April 3, we saw the season finale and Part 1 of the Tell All special. A double-feature!

The Tell All was an interesting one, as only one couple could physically be together on the stage.

Some members of the cast came ready to throw down with people they didn't like.

Others were guarded, ready to defend themselves and their relationships against all comers.

During Part 1, Gino was caught in a painful lie and Jasmine shared new, disappointing details about their sex life.

Then, it was Kimberly and Usman's turn in the spotlight.

Kimberly saw new-to-her footage that the rest of us saw on Sunday's night.

In the face of Usman's betrayal, she burst into tears and quietly stepped off of the stage.