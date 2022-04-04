Usman Umar Breaks Kimberly Menzies' Heart on the 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 5 Tell All Part 1 (Recap)

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 5 is winding to a close.
On Sunday, April 3, we saw the season finale and Part 1 of the Tell All special. A double-feature!
The Tell All was an interesting one, as only one couple could physically be together on the stage.
Some members of the cast came ready to throw down with people they didn't like.
Others were guarded, ready to defend themselves and their relationships against all comers.
During Part 1, Gino was caught in a painful lie and Jasmine shared new, disappointing details about their sex life.
Then, it was Kimberly and Usman's turn in the spotlight.
Kimberly saw new-to-her footage that the rest of us saw on Sunday's night.
In the face of Usman's betrayal, she burst into tears and quietly stepped off of the stage.
1.
The Tell All Part 1
Over the years, we've seen more and more of what goes on before the Tell All formally begins, and it's always been to our benefit. First up were Mike and Gino, who were soon joined by Kimberly and then by Ella.
2.
Kimberly has some "thoughts" about Ella
Ella and Johnny had a relatively low-key season due to their tragic inability to meet up. Some viewers sympathized with Ella, others were frustrated with her emotional dependence upon a man she's never met in person. Kimberly had an over-the-top reaction to Ella (possibly?) cheating on Johnny when she slept with a friend of hers. Though she told Johnny about it, Kimberly felt that this -- which had nothing to do with her -- was enough for her to dislike Ella.
3.
Oh no, Ben is here
Kimberly was initially a "fan" of Ben, but we see him accuse her of being "predatory" in the literal sense. He goes into gender roles brainrot, saying that he thinks of men as the one who should be pursuing -- which one supposes is why he flew down to Peru against Mahogany's wishes, ultimately chasing her into and then out of a car on the finale. He does this bizarre "lions and gazelles" analogy where he thinks that men should be lions. Ben should maybe learn more about human beings, but he could also watch a nature doc or two to learn how bad that analogy really is. We know that he was raised in a cult, but at some point, he as an adult man needs to take responsibility for the screwed up things that he says.
4.
YES, MEMPHIS
Memphis is very conspicuously the hottest cast member at this Tell All (hottest person overall might be Kimberly's son, but that comes later), walking in a can't-miss outfit.
5.
Places, everyone
The cast walks out onto the stage, with most of them sitting next to screens featuring their partners ... or their exes. Shaun Robinson, our beautiful host, did not have one. And one cast member was seated on a loveseat rather than a chair, with no teleconferencing screen in sight.
6.
Memphis and Hamza, everyone!
Memphis and Hamza are not only married, but were able to actually be together on stage. Hamza actually got lost in New York the night before this was filmed, but the two looked amazing and very much in love sitting together on stage.
7.
How are Mike and Ximena doing?
On the finale, we saw that Mike left Colombia a single man, but he spoke to Ximena at the very end of the episode, texting her that he wanted to make things right. Ximena was unsure but open to talking. On the Tell All stage, Mike confirmed that he and Ximena were back together.
8.
Now for the first main event: Gino and Jasmine
After the cast watches a clip of Gino shopping normally in Michigan and Jasmine being unreasonably jealous of his very normal social interactions, Jasmine explains that she's still insecure. However, Gino reveals that he and Jasmine are in the K-1 visa process, meaning that he hopes that she can soon join him in Michigan.
9.
Has Gino ever messaged anyone else from the show?
Shaun asks Gino, and she's not asking if he's struck up a friendship. Gino says "no" repeatedly, but Shaun is getting more and more specific, even asking if he's DMed anything to Jessica, Ben's friend (the one who told him that things weren't adding up about Mahogany). Gino still says no, seeming to shrink in upon himself. It's a sort of childlike response to freeze up and deny-deny-deny when you know that the person asking already knows the answer. Even when Jasmine begs him to tell the truth, Gino can't give an honest answer.
10.
Obviously, the show already has the DMs
Gino asked Jessica an "innocent" question -- wondering whether she's Sicilian. Very tastefully, she immediately mentioned her husband, trying to preemptively head off any creepy overtures.
11.
Jasmine is of course unhappy
Gino claims that Jessica slid into his DMs first (even though his DM really sounds like the start of a conversation), and that she must have deleted her message before providing the DMs. Shaun asks if Gino can show his DM history to confirm his claim. Gino says "no." Uh-huh.
12.
But there are surprising other issues
Shaun plays never-before-seen footage of Jasmine all but begging Gino for a hookup. This is when it's revealed that Gino and Jasmine didn't have much sex at all during his visit to Panama. According to her, she even found him masturbating on days when she had planned to sleep with him.
13.
This made matters worse
While Gino says that the lack of sex was largely due to their fights, Jasmine says that some of their fights were due to her being horny and not getting her needs met. This could be a major long-term problem for them, but not their only one.
14.
Jasmine showers him with back-handed compliments
Jasmine expresses how she's turned on by how "unsexy" Gino is, listing how his fashion choices and his body and his mannerisms make him desirable for her. It's easy to feel torn between "wow I feel sorry for Gino having to sit uncomfortably through that" and "need me a freak like that," but Jasmine's indelicate description of him isn't one of their major relationship issues.
15.
So, about Gino's sugar babies ...
Gino, who seems to instinctively deny things even when everyone knows better, continues to insist that he was paying $300 simply to dine with a young woman, which Jasmine dismisses by pointing out that the ads placed by some of his former sugar babies detail "sleepover situations" as a euphemism for sex. (Being a sugar baby is of course a kind of sex work, though it can be distinct from other forms of full service sex work)
16.
Gino acts like it was some sort of charity
Generally, if a young woman takes an old man out to dinner, SHE's the one who is considered "charitable," but Gino is just unprepared to discuss it. For the record, he could just say "yes I have seen sex workers in the past, and Jasmine knows this" and move on. Sure, some people would be weird about it, but some people are weird about all sorts of things -- that's their business. Instead, Gino refuses to budge, and it's just kind of sad.
17.
Wait, JASMINE was on a sugar babies website?
According to her, a friend recommended that she go on a site for "dating internationally" and Jasmine did not pay attention to or was not aware that it was intended for sugar babies to find sugar daddies. Maybe that's true, but probably not -- but at least her story is more plausible than Gino's.
18.
Gino's uncle tunes in to discuss the prenup
Contrary to Uncle Marco's advice, Gino claims that he has decided that he does not want or need a prenup with Jasmine -- Jasmine who says that if Gino cheats on her, she's throwing him out of the house with nothing but the clothes on his back.
19.
Moving on: Kimberly and Usman
Kimberly has noted that some things seem to have cooled off since her return to San Diego, but Usman disagrees, saying that the relationship is still new and that he does not see any problems.
20.
Is Kimberly still okay with him having a second wife?
She says "yes," because having a child is so important in his culture and she, a 50-year-old woman, cannot have a child for him. However, Kimberly also admits that the idea of him being intimate with another woman is difficult for her to imagine without getting upset.
21.
Ella points out the obvious
Kimberly already judged her pretty heavily in the green room for cheating on Johnny (it's never been clear if this was actually cheating, since Ella and Johnny had discussed the possibility of an open relationship before, but perhaps Part 2 will make that clear) but is open to her man one day getting a second wife. Kimberly gets even angrier with Ella in turn. While she's correct in saying that a plural relationship is not the same as cheating, she accuses Ella of lying to Johnny, when we all saw her tell him about it. We really need more information before we can understand where Ella and Johnny stand.
22.
Jamal joins the cast
Jamal is Kimberly's son, and if you've seen anything about the Tell All on social media, it's probably been people thirsting after him. Like the rest of us, he has real reservations about Usman and about how much Kimberly has done for him. "I don't know if he wants an assistant or wants a girlfriend," Jamal notes. He says that he "would never call someone 'my potential,'" and notes that Kimberly has given Usman expensive gifts. "I think that my mom is in love with Usman, and I think he loves the idea OF my mom."
23.
Usman defends himself
Among other things, he says that Kimberly was his "friend" and not his "girlfriend" until that trip, so he feels that all of the Zara stuff beforehand was justified. Meanwhile, Kimberly says that she would never have been messaging him if she'd known that he was in a relationship with Zara or anyone else.
24.
Speaking of Zara ...
On the finale, Usman called up Zara while wearing no undershirt. During part of it, he lounged on a bed, sang to her, and asked if she wanted to get back with him. While the rest of us saw this on Sunday, Kimberly and the rest of the cast had never seen this before (the Tell All filmed weeks and weeks ago).
25.
Kimberly feels so humiliated
She can't help but tear up as she sees how Usman called Zara, didn't mention her at all, and made such a show of touching base with her ... while he wouldn't even kiss or express his love for Kimberly when she said goodbye.
26.
That's not great
Usman tells Kimberly to not cry -- and it sounds more like a command than words of comfort.
27.
She needs a moment
We have seen people storm off the Tell All stage while having a screaming fit. We have seen people scream into the cameras and then march off to rant backstage. We have seen people throw tantrums and nearly attack their castmates. But enough about Angela Deem. Kimberly, on the other hand, walked off stage to quietly sob off camera for a few moments.
28.
It's heartbreaking
That is where Part 1 of the Tell All ends. Honestly, sometimes it's easier to watch someone scream in rage -- no matter how toxic it is -- on these shows than it is to watch someone be betrayed and heartbroken like this.