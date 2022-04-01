Usman Umar Calls Zara, Admits He Still Loves Her After Kimberly Leaves

Last weekend, Kimberly Menzies left without a goodbye kiss from Usman Umar, catching her flight back to the United States.

She kissed his cheek and told him that she loved him multiple times. Usman did nothing of the sort, despite PDA during the ride over.

With Kimberly gone, however, Usman reached out to his ex, Zara, to whom his song and music video were dedicated.

Despite his struggles to say the same about Kimberly, he has no problem dropping the L-word about Zara.

At the beginning of this sneak peek for Season 5, Episode 16 of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, Usman is searching for clarity.

"At this point, I think I love her," he admits of the recently-promoted-to-girlfriend-status Kimberly.

"But," Usman characterizes, "I think sometimes Kimberly wants things in her own way."

"And if I want for us to have peace, I have to give in to her," Usman explains in the clip.

"So," he reasons, "I still have concern about this relationship."

Feeling like you have to walk on eggshells and appease your partner is not a healthy dynamic, it's true.

So Usman has decided to call up his most recent American ex, a woman named Zara.

As viewers may recall, Zara couldn't cope with Usman's thirsty fans on social media, so they broke up before ever meeting in person.

"Even though I didn't meet Zara in person, I love that lady so much," Usman tells the camera.

"But she couldn't handle my career," Usman recalls of his erstwhile romance with Zara.

"And," he needlessly reminds viewers, "I love my career first than anything."

Usman summarizes: "So, this is the reason why she break up with me about four months ago."

That's a reminder that most of the time that he spent talking to Kimberly was also time spent in this relationship with Zara.

Usman didn't see it as a romance with Kimberly, allegedly, but Kimberly sure did.

That is why she was so furious with him -- everyone understands that he was talking to at least two women at that time. Kimberly felt like an understudy.

When Usman calls up Zara, he very notably does not mention Kimberly.

"I came here to shoot that song I dedicated to you before you break up with me," he says during the video call.

He then claims: "But I was like 'Hey, wait a minute. I think I need to call Zara just to talk to her.'"

Real talk: like when Georgi chatted with Jesse on Darcey & Stacey, this feels like a suggestion made by production, but whatever.

Zara seems awkward for a while, before admitting to Usman that her mother knows "what really happened."

She continues mysteriously: "She knows. She knows that I was hurt by it."

Presumably, if the full episode doesn't tell us all of that, the "what really happened" of it all will come up at the Tell All.

Usman stirs the pot, asking Zara if she misses "anything about me."

Did we mention that he's not wearing an undershirt for this whole conversation? Yes, more men should dress like that, but there's a time and a place, my guy.

"I know Kimberly would not be happy with me right now calling Zara," Usman admits to the camera.

"But I don't think I'm doing anything wrong," he insists.

Usman claims that he only called Zara "because I need to be sure about my future with Kimberly." Sure.