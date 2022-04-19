Tammy Slaton: Calm Down, People, I'm Doing Just Fine!

Tammy Slaton appreciates the concern.

We're sure of it.

The 1000-lb Sisters star is glad that people are talking about her because these conversations mostly seem to be centered on her well-being.

And yet: Slaton would also like to send a message to these same fans and followers.

She'd like them to take a chill pill.

Late last year, Slaton checked into a rehab facility after suffering such a major health scare that she was placed in a medically-induced coma.

According to various sources, she intends on staying there until some time this summer -- which means she's dedicated to the process, which is very encouraging.

But folks still worry. Folks still see photos of Tammy and think she looks almost worse than before.

There's only so much the TLC personality can say to quell these concerns, considering she's supposed to be mostly offline and focusing these days on her journey.

Slaton appears aware of the criticism out there, however, and recently jumped in to a conversation in order to set users straight.

On a Facebook page called Slaton Sisters for All, a member shared a simple meme a few days ago that reads as follows: Wonder how Tammy is so far?

To the surprise of those paying attention to this thread?

TAMMY ANSWERED!

“Tammy [is] doing just fine," the star herself wrote, prompting an abundance of Likes from over 700 people whho viewed the comment.

You can see for yourself below:

Slaton has previously chimed in on occasion to make similar remarks.

In March, for example, an individual asked on TikTok:

"When is season 4 coming out of 1000.-Lb Sisters? I can’t wait to watch it! I love seeing your guys’ journey :)"

Responded Tammy: "We haven’t started filming for season 4 yet. t’s going to be quite a while before it airs."

This, at least, served as confirmation that 1000-lb Sisters Season 4 was on the way.

Tammy has reportedly lost 115 pounds since entering rehab and is down to 534 pounds now overall.

She has a long way to go until she reaches the leval of her sibling, Amy, who qualified awhile back for gastric bypass surgery and is now pregnant with her second child.

But it's comforting to know that Amy will be there for Tammy no matter what as she tackles her dietary demons.

"When she comes out she'll stay with me for a little bit, soon as we find a place she'll go there," Amy said in February of Tammy's time in rehab and what will happen when it's over.

"I'm not sure when she's gonna come back, but I know that she's getting the help she needs.

"If she needs to be up there for a year, two years, that's fine. She needs the help."