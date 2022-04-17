Tammy Slaton Promotes 1000-lb Sisters, Gives Fans Quite a Fright

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton have one very clear thing in common:

They co-star on 1000-lb Sisters.

These days, however, that's pretty much where the comparison ends.

Never has this been more apparent, in the eyes of TLC viewers, than via a brand new promotional photo for the reality show, which features the siblings side-by-side. Check it out here:

There's Amy on the left, having shed a number of pounds over the past few years, notably due to a procedure she qualified after losing a great deal of weight on her own and after getting her eating and drinking habits under contro.

Tammy, however?

She's gone in a different direction.

The long-time reality star (to her credit) checked into a rehab facility in late 2021 and plans to remain there until this summer, sources confirm, as she finally dedicates herself to a true weight loss program.

In the meantime, some fans took a look at the photo at the outset of this post and grew concerned

"Amy looks amazing! She's made some real progress but Tammy is just getting worse," wrote one Reddit user, for example, while another chimed in as follows:

"You look good Tammy, but you need to do better for yourself, your family, and your nephew!"

And a third simply remarked: "She's gained weight again. I think so, at least."

Tammy has been sharing a numberr of selfies ever since entering rehab, but she hasn't been providing very much information.

Hopefully, this is because she's focused on getting healthier.

"I’d love to give you a weight loss update but you’ll have to wait until season four comes out. Sorry," Tammy recently told a curious follower, making her first reference to date of a fourth season.

It does sound, at least, as if 1000-lb Sisters Season 4 is on the way.

While Tammy continues to stay silent throughout her stay in rehab, meanwhile, Amy has been keeping fans up to speed during her second pregnancy.

"26 weeks. It's going by so fast. Can't wait for my baby boy to be here," the expecting mother of a son named Gage wrote last week.

She also posted a graphic from an app of the baby's progress at the six-month mark, revealing the child is now approximately 14 inches head to toe... and weighs roughly 1 3/4 pounds.

The reality star added an explanation about the boy's development at the time, unable to hold in her excitement.

The update read as follows:

"Your baby may now be able to hear your voice. He can hear a broader range of sound and can respond with changes in heartbeat, breathing, and movement."

We're so very excited for Amy and her husband and can't wait to meet her next bundle of joy!