TSA Drops Mask Mandate For Airlines; News Receives Mixed Response From Travelers

Big news today for flight attendants and frequent fliers, as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will no longer enforce the CDC's mask mandate for airplane travelers.

The news comes after Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, struck down the mandate, ruling that the CDC was abusing its authority in requiring the TSA and airlines to enforce the mask rule.

The ruling comes less than a week after the CDC announced that it would be extending the mandate for 15 days in response to a recent spike in Covid cases.

Now, if you've stepped outside your home at any point in the past two years, then we probably don't need to tell you that people have very strong feelings about this mask business.

And so, this latest development has been met with a very mixed response from Americans.

In a statement issued to the media, the Biden administration confirmed that Judge Mizelle's ruling means that the rule is no longer in effect -- at least for the time being.

"The agencies are reviewing the decision and assessing potential next steps. In the meantime, today's court decision means CDC's public transportation masking order is not in effect at this time," a Biden administration official said.

"Therefore, TSA will not enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs at this time," the official added.

"CDC recommends that people continue to wear masks in indoor public transportation settings."

In response to the ruling, several major airlines, including Delta, Alaska, American, and Southwest released statements announcing that they will be relaxing their own mask policies.

"This means that you are no longer required to wear a mask -- and no longer have to enforce a mask requirement for most of the flying public," reads a United Airlines internal memo obtained by Bloomberg.

While some flight attendants are likely thrilled by the news, others are no deeply concerned.

In addition to the increased risk of contracting Covid -- especially for those with pre-existing conditions -- flight crews might face greater resistance from unruly passengers while trying to enforce the safety rules that are still in place.

The FAA has reported a sharp uptick in such incidents over the past two years, and the Association of Flight Attendants issued a statement today urging patience and civility during this transitional period.

"We urge everyone to practice patience, remain calm, and to continue to follow crewmember instructions," the statement reads.

"And we remind passengers that it is legally required to follow crewmember instructions, and that disruptive behavior has serious consequences as it puts everyone at risk. Our work space is your travel space. Let's get where we're going, together."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the ruling "disappointing" in a brief statement.

It's unclear at this time if there are any plans in place to appeal the decision, which was the result of a lawsuit filed last year by a group called the Health Freedom Defense Fund.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.