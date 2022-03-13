Tammy Slaton Teases 1000-lb Sisters Season 4: Has Filming Begun?!?

Tammy Slaton has some good news for 1000-lb Sisters fans.

She also has some bad news, however.

The veteran reality star has been in rehab for multiple months now, following an excessive weight gain last year and then a major health scare that landed her in a medically-induced coma at one point.

Social media followers, of course, are concerned about her health.

But they're also curious about Slaton's professional future.

“When is season 4 coming out of 1000.-Lb Sisters? I can’t wait to watch it! I love seeing your guys’ journey :),” one person remarked on one of the TLC star’s recent TikTok videos.

This person did so after Tammy seemingly confirmed that a new season of her and her sibling's reality show was on the way.

Is it really, though? And when might it actually air?

“We haven’t started filming for season 4 yet," she replied in this case, at least teasing that new episodes were, indeed, on the way.

She added a qualifier, however:

"It’s going to be quite a while before it airs."

Tammy is 35 years old.

She made her small screen debut alongside Amy on 1000-lb Sisters in 2020.

The program chronicles the pair's weight loss journey... as they help each other and support each other while each attempts to shed the pounds necessary to qualify for weight loss surgery.

Just over two years ago, Amy was approved for this type of gastric bypass procedure, going fom from 409 pounds at the beginning of Season 1 to 275 pounds by Season 3.

She has since given birth to a son (named Gage) and is now pregnant with her second child.

However, Tammy struggled to follow her doctor's diet and exercise program, failing to gain this same approval for this same surgery and eventually losing interest in continuing her journey.

This past season on TLC, Slaton admitted to just how much she ate and drank on a weekly basis.

At one point, Tammy said she drank eight bottles of liquor each week, which seems almost incomprehensible.

And it's also, very obviously, quite unhealthy.

Then, shortly after Tammy checked into weight loss rehab in 2021, she suffered a health scare in November ... which resulted in her needed a tracheostomy (trach) tube.

“I ended up in the hospital because of carbon dioxide poisoning … which led to pneumonia and I was septic,” Tammy said in TikTok footage at the time.

“After I got off life support, they put a trach in, so, yeah. I’m trying to get used to that.”

On the Season 3 finale, Tammy’s brother Chris Combs, shared an update on her progress in rehab and her recovery.

“She’s lost 100 [pounds] — I think she told me 115 pounds in total — in 30 days,” Chris shared in a confessional.

“I’m overjoyed that’s she’s ready to get on this train and start rolling down the tracks.”

Tammy herself has shared a number of messages from rehab as well.

As for a potential fouth season of 1000-lb Sisters?

"I've been on the show for three years," Amy Slaton explained to The Sun in January.

"I feel like I'm being a bad mom when I'm at work," she added of signing a new contract, saying of her 15-month old:

"He's always at granny's when we're filming and stuff. I feel like I'm losing valuable time."

We're guessing she'll be on board for Season 4, though.

"Last season I was working every day for weeks, plus renovating a house, plus Gage, plus Tammy, plus my mom. It was just a lot last year and I can't do it," continued Amy.

"If they cut me down, and make it more about [sister] Tammy and [brother] Chris, I'll be fine.

"Give me two days a week."