Tammy Slaton: Homeless, Basically Broke in Wake of Rehab Stint

As previously reported, Tammy Slaton checked herself into a rehab facility late last year.

As just reported now, meanwhile, Tammy Slaton may not have a place to live after she completes this stint.

The 1,000-Lb Sisters star went overboard with her eating a few months ago, per an insider who spoke to The Sun, finally realizing that she couldn't get down to a healthy weight on her own.

"This summer she was a bit reckless. There were times when I said, 'You have a TV show about your weight. Why are you eating this?'" this friend told the aforementioned outlet several days ago.

This same source confirmed that Slaton entered the unnamed facility just before the holidays in late 2021 -- and plans to remain there for multiple months.

"She is doing it on her own. The show is not paying for it, she's paying for it," The Sun article continued, highlighting a critical point in Tammy's journey.

In what way?

Tammy's sister and co-star, Amy, spoke to The Sun this week and explained how Tammy has drained herr bank account in order to afford this experience.

"Tammy's social security pays it, it takes her whole social security check, the show isn't paying," Amy said of her sibling getting professional assistance.

"That's why I hear she doesn't have a place to live because she can't afford the rent."

Tammy had been residing in a Kentucky duplex prior to this rehab stay, while Amy recently moved out ... and into her own home with her husband and 15-month old son.

Amy is also pregnant with her second child, but says she'll happily open her doors when Tammy is released this summer.

"When she comes out she'll stay with me for a little bit, soon as we find a place she'll go there," Amy says, adding:

"I'm not sure when she's gonna come back, but I know that she's getting the help she needs.

"If she needs to be up there for a year, two years, that's fine. She needs the help."

Amy previously told The Sun she was concerned her sister might die after her lungs collapsed and she was placed into a medically-induced coma.

Very, very scary stuff.

Amy also believes that some of Tammy's past boyfriennds ought to shoulder some of the blame for what's happened to the TLC reality star.

They encouraged her bad habits, Amy thinks.

"I know how Tammy gets, she loses herself in a relationship, she puts her heart and soul into it," Amy concluded in her latest chat with The Sun.

"She don't care what they eat is unhealthy or not. She's like, 'What do you want to eat? Pizza? Ok, let's go get it.' She was not worried about the repercussions to her body.

"These guys were not bringing out the best in her, this one guy just wanted fat women, it's not good when you're trying to lose weight.

"I hope she meets someone who supports her, and I hope she has some kind of surgery when she comes out of rehab."