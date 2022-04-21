Blac Chyna Breaks Down in Court, Bawls Over Nude Photo Leak

Blac Chyna returned to the witness stand on Thursday, answering questions from attorneys for the second straight day as part of her $100 million lawsuit against the Kardashian family.

The Instagram influencer filed this lawsuit back in 2017, alleging in the documents that Kris, Kim and company conspired to cancel her and former fiance Rob Kardashian's reality show after just one season.

She also stated that Rob inflicted emotional distress on her amid their final breakup, most notably when he leaked naked photos of her online.

There was talk at the time that Kardashian might face charges for such a disgusting act.

Fast forward all these years ... and the topic was broached during the ongoing defamation trial by one of the Kardashian family attorneys, who asked Chyna whether she took out a restraining order against Rob back then just for the sake of publicity.

"It was the only way I could stop him from posting pictures of me on the Internet," Chyna replied through tears.

Chyna also testified (under oath, of course) that she wasn't looking for headlines when she went on Good Morning America the day after filing the restraining order.

"I was already public. I'm supposed to just not say anything and take it?" she continued. "I wanted everyone to hear my side of the story. He posted nudes of my entire body."

This much is true.

Chyna may have been responsible at times for the explosive nature of her romance with Rob Kardashians (with whom she shares a five-year old daughter), but everyone agrees Rob went way too far when he leaked these explicit images.

Elsewhere on the witness stand, Chyna was grilled about the time she held a gun to Rob's head.

"We were being silly," she claimed to the jurors.

"He thought it was funny."

Chyna -- whose legal name is Angela White -- is seeking $100 million in damages from the Kardashian-Jenners.

She alleges they unfairly trash-talked her to E! Network executives five years ago, after she and Rob Kardashian broke up.

According to her legal documents and her side of the story, the family's campaign of lies got her Keeping Up With The Kardashians spinoff series cancelled despite supposedly strong ratings.

Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, as well as her daughters -- Kim, Khloe and Kylie -- are also featured on the joint witness list and expected to testify at the trial.

Ahead of the trial, Blac Chyna’s lawyer said in a statement that her client is “thankful” to be able to prove to a jury that all four defendants “abused their power” to cancel her program.

“Chyna went from being the star on E!’s number-one hit show at $92,500 per episode to being off the airwaves entirely,” the attorney said.

“The defendants’ illegal conduct not only cost Chyna millions and millions of dollars, their conduct was emotionally devastating to her. Kris Jenner was like a second mother to Chyna and Kim had been her BFF for years.

"The extreme betrayal and humiliation felt by Chyna after discovering the truth about what the defendants did to her lingers to this day.”