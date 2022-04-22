Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Unite Kids for Ultimate Family Portrait

Kardashian fans have come to embrace Kourtney's whirlwind-romance-turned-engagement with Travis Barker.

One of many selling points has been Kourtney's bond with her future stepkids, Travis' son Landon and daughter Alabama.

On her birthday week, Kourtney and Travis took their families (soon to be family) on a trip to Disneyland.

The result? A precious new family portrait.

Kourtney's birthday was on Monday.

She is now 43-years-old and looking as hot as ever.

We'd say that it's because she's so in love but, like, even when she was kind of miserable, Kourtney was still gorgeous.

On Wednesday, April 20, Kourtney shared a series of photos on Instagram marking her birthday celebration.

Disneyland may be less iconic by some standards than Disneyworld is, but it has the benefit of not being in Florida -- and being nearby for Los Angeles natives.

The trip took place on Kourtney's birthday, and they had plenty of photos to showcase the family fun.

The pics include group shots of Kourtney and Travis with Landon Barker, Alabama Barker, Atiana De La Hoya, and Reign Disick.

(Atiana is Travis' daughter too, as she is his ex Shanna Moakler's daughter with her ex, Oscar De La Hoya).

While Penelope Disick and Mason Disick were also present, they weren't in the group shot -- and may have been the photographers.

Alabama, Travis' sixteen-year-old daughter, has been particularly close to Kourtney since this romance began.

Even a year ago, she referred to Kourt as being essentially her "stepmom."

She took things one step further in her birthday shout-out, affirming that Kourtney is her soon-to-be stepmother.

Kim Kardashian also praised Kourtney in a sweet tribute post that showed off both of their incredible bodies.

Wearing matching cobalt swimwear -- Kourtney in a one-piece, Kim in a two-piece -- they flaunted their gorgeous MILF looks.

Also, Kim said some nice things about her big sister, which is, you know, almost as important.

Travis of course gave Kourtney a moving and touching shoutout for her birthday.

Kourtney responded to the post with an equal outpouring of affection.

Even close loved ones like bestie Simon Huck praised the post and the photo choice.

Kourtney and Travis' romance has been larger-than-life.

They went from neighbors to head-over-heels in love with each other in what, to the public, looked like a very short time.

Of course, looking from the outside, we don't see everything.

To a degree, we get a bit more transparency -- or, at least, access -- through reality television.

Right now, the world is only two episodes into the premiere season of The Kardashians on Hulu.

Obviously, Kourtney and Travis' story is and will continue to be part of the show.

One thing that viewers are particularly interested in learning about is Kourtney's iVF journey with Travis.

Presumably, they are still in the early stages -- since to the best of everyone's knowledge, Kourtney is not yet pregnant (it's a multi-step and at times grueling process).

They are very happy with their existing children, but Kourtney and Travis are both eager to grow their family by one more.