Blac Chyna: I Was Totally Joking When I Pointed a Gun at Rob Kardashian!

We have been watching Blac Chyna's court battle with the Kardashians with what can only be described as growing discomfort.

These are some larger-than-life personalities alongside extremely serious topics, including domestic violence and revenge porn.

In court this week, Chyna addressed claims of wrapping a phone cord around Rob's neck and of pointing a gun at him during their relationship.

She's not denying that she did those things ... just claiming that she was "joking."

In case you missed it, Blac Chyna is suing Rob Kardashian.

The two broke up in the summer of 2017, and it did not go well at all.

Specifically, as we all witnessed to our horror at the time, Rob posted explicit photos of Chyna -- revenge porn -- to his 9 million Instagram followers.

But there is more to this court case.

Chyna accuses Kim, Khloe, Kylie, and momager Kris Jenner of having conspired to ruin her.

She says that Rob's relatives coordinated efforts to "lie" with claims that she abused Rob.

Chyna claims that this alleged defamation did more than just hurt her public image.

Her lawsuit accuses the family of spreading these allegations to E! execs, prompting the cancelation of her show

When Chyna went after Rob's relatives in court, he filed a lawsuit of his own just weeks later.

Rob's lawsuit against Chyna accuses her of trying to strangle him with an iPhone cord.

He also alleges that she struck him with a six foot metal pole.

These alleged incidents went down in December of 2016, months before they broke up.

Infamously, Chyna and Rob were staying at a property owned by Kylie.

Chyna has insisted that she never attacked Rob -- something that she has consistently repeated for years.

In fact, she points to videos taken the following day, which show no apparent injuries on any visible part of Rob's body.

Rob ended up dismissing the suit days before it was to go to trial.

(We should remind everyone that they share a young child, Dream, which further complicates matters)

This week, Chyna spoke publicly about these specific allegations against her for the first time.

Blac Chyna does not deny that she once wrapped the charging cord of an iPhone around Rob's neck.

However, she claims that it was not an attack, but was playful.

She testified in court that Rob had been playing video games, and she had attempted to playfully get his attention -- not to harm him.

Chyna went on to say that she and Rob had been celebrating good news.

At the time, E! had just renewed their show for a second season.

And then there was the bit about putting a gun to Rob's head.

According ot Chyna, Rob kept a gun on the nightstand, telling her that it was not loaded.

Her recollection of the event, she said, was of holding the gun up to his face and warning him to never leave her.

While that sounds very serious, Chyna emphasized that she was "joking" and her belief that the gun was not loaded.

There was, Chyna admitted in court, a fight in December of 2016.

According to her, Rob had accused her of cheating on him, which set things off.

Meanwhile, Rob's relatives have adamantly denied that they conspired to ruin her, pointing out that she has continued to thrive.