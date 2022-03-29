Why is Kody Brown So Damn Broke?

Kody Brown has starred on Sister Wives for 16 seasons.

And yet:

It's been made evident time and again that such a leading gig has not been enough to break Kody's bank account -- unless we mean that in a literal sense.

As previously reported on this very celebrity gossip website, Kody is nearly broke, having been forced on multiple occasions to take out emergency home loans.

Is this because Kody makes so little money as the main cast member on Sister Wives?

Not necessarily.

Depending on where you look up such information, he appears to rake in somewhere between $20,000 - $40,000 per episode, an amount that most definitely adds up over the course of a season.

However, Kody also appears to be terrible with money... while also committed to a lifestyle that sucks his bottom line dry on a frequent basis.

In 2018, Kody purchased a property in Arizona known as Coyote Pass.

He bought it at the time with the goal of building a polygamous palace on the lot, one giant mansion under whose roof all four sister wives (Robyn, Meri, Janelle and Christine, the latter of whom left Kody late last year) would reside.

Except: All the women stood strongly against this idea.

As a result, the Coyote Pass area remains vacant.

So Kody wasted a ton of money on this purchase... and he now must foot the bill on the homes in which his spouses do live.

Kody and Robyn own their own house, for example, paying a mortgage every month.

Up until Christine walked away from this marriage just a few months ago, Kody paid for the rent on her abode; and also paid the rent for the house rented by Meri.

Janelle, though, allegedly plans to live full-time in an RV going forward.

One would think that Kody would try to supplement his TLC income with some other business venture, in order to afford all these expenses... but there's no real evidence he's been doing so.

Meri, as fans likely know, runs a bed and breakfast in Utah.

Janelle recently rented out an office space outside of Flagstaff and registered the retail trade business NTYK, LLC in September 2021. She also promotes a weight loss product.

Robyn, meanwhile, previously ran a jewelry business calledd My Sisterwife’s Closet, although it hasn't been active for awhile now.

As far as we can tell, Kody does not have any job outside of Sister Wives.

He charges individuals $99 for Cameo videos and businesses $420 on the same platform.

This is merely a scant side hustle, however.

We feel confident enough to say that it doesn't bring in anything more than pocket change for the polarizing reality star.

Between having 18 kids, multiple houses and one barren piece of property, you would think Kody would be doing everything in his financial power to support everyone and everything in his life.

Alas, this doesn't seem to be the case.

"I question it all the time," Kody said on the Sister Wives Season 16 finale when asked about polygamy and plural marriage.

Now, perhaps, we can understand why.