Hannah Wissmann Marries Jeremiah Duggar: Get All the (Weird) Wedding Details!

Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar are husband and wife.

The Counting On alum exchanged vows on March 26 at First Baptist Church in Plattsmouth, Nebraska with the woman he only just started courting in October.

But you probably knew that already.

Especially if you read our initial coverage of the Wissmann and Duggar wedding.

There's more to it, however.

Our good friends over at The Ashley's Reality Roundup have, well, rounded up a number of new details from this ceremony and reception, helping readers gain a greater understanding of just what transpired over the weekend.

First, was the event filmed for TLC?

No. Because TLC (finally) severed ties with the Duggars last spring after Josh Duggar was arrested (and eventuallyy convicted) on child sex abuse charges.

Did any family members play a role in the ceremony?

Yes. Jason Duggar sang (while waving his hands/conducting an imaginary orchestra, according to The Ashley), while Hannah promised in her vows to “honor and submit” to 23-year-old Jeremiah.

Sounds about right for the Duggars, doesn't it?

What about the wedding party?

Hannah had only four bridesmaids, none of whom were named Duggar.

Jeremiah’s groomsmen, meanwhile, were his brothers Jason, James and Joseph.

Jermiah’s twin brother, Jedidiah, who got married in 2021, served as the best man.

The newlyweds swapped spit for the first time, right?

Right.

As Duggar and Wissmann shared their first kiss EVER, the wedding party fired off confetti cannons.

It's unclear whether they did the same thing when Duggar and Wissman went all the way that night. But we doubt it.

Did anything unusual happen?

Yes!

At one point during the 25-minute ceremony, Jeremiah decided to swing his bride off the stage... nearly igniting the train of Hannah’s dress on some decorative candles that were placed along the aisle.

Yup, there was nearly a fire.

Did it get weirder from there?

It sure did!

The Ashley reports that Jeremiah and Hannah then took off running towards the exit, hand-in-hand, followed their wedding party -- who were also full-on sprinting for some reason.

Who else was there?

The popular Facebook page Duggar Family News: Life is Not All Pickles and Hairspray says John David and his wife Abbie were seen in a video from Saturday’s ceremony, as was Jeremiah’s twin brother Jedidiah’s pregnant wife Katey, along with Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo.

Ben and Jessa Seewald were also spotted in the crowd, along with their kids.

Anna Duggar was also there. Same for Jill Dillard and her husband Derick, as well as Joy and Austin Forsyth.

“Today was a perfect day, as we stood before our family and friends and committed our lives to each other,” the couple told Us Weekly afterward, ignoring the whole fire thing, we guess.

They concluded in this same statement:

“It was such a beautiful culmination of so many prayers, drams & desires!

"As we’ve seen God’s gracious hand in bringing our lives together, we are excited to see how He will continue to direct our paths.”