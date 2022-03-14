Janelle Brown Will NEVER Live with Kody Again, Shocking Report Claims

As it turns out, we were asking the wrong question about Janelle Brown all along.

For many months now, Sister Wives fans have been wondering about this cast member's marital status.

Will it change any time soon? Might Janelle really leave Kody? Could she follow the lead of good pal Christine Brown and head back to Utah in order to start fresh?

According to a stunning new report, however, the answer to all of these questions is NO.

But that doesn't mean Janelle is planning to move back in with her sexist spiritual husband, either.

The Sun quoted an insider late last week who claims "Janelle has no plans to return to living under one roof with her husband."

There's even some financial information to possibly back up this bombshell.

Janelle borrowed money from US Bank National on December 29, 2021 for a 2021 Milestone RV, based on public records, the theory being that she's going to make this vehicle her permanent residence going forward.

This impressive RV goes for around $82,000 and features a luxury kitchenette, complete with a miniature oven, full-sized refrigerator and microwave.

The trailer is 429-square feet and also features two air conditioners, a furnace, an awning and outdoor cooktop for camping.

Last June, as you might recall, Janelle stirred up some drama when announcing she'd be moving into an RV.

“So I have something fun to share. I acted boldly and seized an adventure," she wrote back then.

"The rental where I was living was sold and I chose an alternative path to trying to find another rental.

"Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are I’m sure, rentals are even harder to come by. Presenting my new summer adventure - the RV life but camped on our property."

At the time, many critics assumed Kody had forced Janelle into this living arrangement, a claim she passionately denied.

“It was a choice not a have to," Janelle told followers who wanted to blame Kody for this her unusual accommodations.

On Sister Wives Season 16, meanwhile, the tension between Kody and Janelle just continued to escalate.

At one point, Janelle told Kody to f-ck off.

At anotherr point, during the tell-all special, Kody couldn't even bring himself to say he was in love with this sister wife.

“Janelle meant it when [she] said she would leave Kody,” an insider supposedly told Us Weekly in January. “It’s going to happen.”

This quote didn't come out of nowhere, either.

In a conversation with Robyn that aired last season, Janelle admitted that she had questions about plural marriage.

“With Kody and I right now, our relationship is pretty strained. And you know, it’s easy to walk away," she said on air.

Janelle, this earlier Us Weekly article added, has taken note of all Christine has said and done after leaving Kody in November.

“She sees how happy Christine is now that she’s ‘free’ from Kody and is strongly considering separating from him too,” Us Weekly said in its report.

“Christine and Janelle are very close and they have conversations about it...

"[Kody’s] trembling and worried that Meri or Janelle are going to leave him."