Kody and Robyn Brown Apply for Urgent Home Loan: We're Basically Broke!

Over the last several weeks, Sister Wives fans have been very focused on the romantic problems of Kody Brown.

How could they not be? After Christine Brown announced she was leaving her spiritual husband and Meri Brown made it clear at every social media turn that she's miserable?

But here's the thing:

Amid all these relationship obstacles, fans have seemingly forgot that Kody has serious money issues as well.

The reality star makes no income outside of his contract with TLC... owns or rents multiple houses due to his polygamous marriage... and purchashed a large piece of property in 2018.

It's been three years -- and Kody has not started any construction on this parcel of land.

It remains a sunk cost.

A gigantic sunk cost, we should emphasize.

Kody, meanwhile, may have a trio of spouses... but he's only legally married to Robyn. The two bought a $890,000 home in Flagstaff, Arizona on August 30, 2019.

They did so, we should note, against the wishes of Robyn, who was well aware Kody couldn't afford the abode.

Now, court papers obtained by The Sun, the public has learned that this couple has been approved for an urgent home loan.

According to the Home Equity Line of Credit Deed of Trust filed on November 30, Kody and Robyn were providedd with a loan of $130,000 by Alaska USA Federal Credit Union.

The reality stars agreed to make periodic payments to pay off the debt no later than December 5, 2021.

Kody also noted in the documents “time is of the essence" when it comes to the loan, strongly hinting that he's far behind in his mortgage payments.

Based on these documents, in fact, the spouses still owe $548,250 on this mortgage.

Brown is basically broke, you guys.

If you'll recall, Kody and Robyn first applied for a home equity line of credit back in March 2020 for the amount of $150,000.

Kody has 18 children.

We previously wrote about the delinquent taxes Kody owed to the state of Arizona, although we can now confirm these taxes have been paid off.

How much strain does Kody's financial hiccups place on his relationships?

We can't say for certain, but...

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine said on November 2.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."

The mother of six referenced the disaster at Coyote Pass on the ongoiing season of Sister Wives, saying of plans to build five houses on the land:

“The best I could give today is pretend. I don’t want to move on the property. I want to move back to Utah.

“Why would I want to live on the property with a dysfunctional marriage where right over there he's got a full-functioning marriage.

"Who would ever want to live like that?“