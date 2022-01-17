Paedon Brown Mocks His Dad: Kody Will Never Build on Coyote Pass!

Will he or won't he?

This has been the question asked about Kody Brown for several months now.

The question doesn't relate to whether or not Kody will act like a selfish jackoff on pretty much every episode of Sister Wives ... because that answer has been an emphatic yes for a long time.

Instead, it relates to the property in Flaggstaff, Arizona at Coyote Pass.

As a quick refresher, Kody purchased this lot back in 2018.

His plan was to build one large home on it for all four of his sister wives to reside in.

They all objected to this proposal, however.

Over the last three-plus years, therefore, this parcel of land has sat untouched; it's become a money sunk for Kody and company, as each family member is now renting or owning a home in the Flagstaff region.

Such costs add up, which may help explain why Kody is desperate for a loan these days.

This backstory leads us to this past weekend, when Paedon Brown uploaded a video to TikTok and includedd with it a caption that reads as follows:

“#Construction #Machines #Bobcat #Excavators #SkidSteer #Job #Thinkingabout #Life."

The 23-year old has worked in the construction business for four years, and at least one fan was wondering if this caption was a reference to Coyote Pass.

“Any chance this is the famous Coyote Pass and dad is finally building?” one social media user inquired on Thursday, January 1... to which Brown hilariouslly replied:

“Zero chance.”

As you can see above, the reply was good for a hearty laugh online.

Somehow, the Browns have not broken ground yet on this property.

Paedon, meanwhile, is one of six kids Christine Brown shares with Kody.

The former confirmed on November 2 that she was done with her marriage, telling Sister Wives viewers at the time:

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

"At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.

She has since moved back to Utah, where she spends a lot of time with Paedon and other kids.

In December, the mother of six appeared in one of Paedon’s TikToks and fans were raving over how happy she looked.

Paedon also Liked a comment tagging TLC, telling the network that Christine “deserves her own spinoff!”

Hey, we'd tune in for that!