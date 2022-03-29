Teresa Giudice: Why Did She Get Rushed to the Hospital?!?

Teresa Giudice has made a living by sharing pretty much every detail of her personal life with fans, followers and Bravo viewers.

She's talked about her divorce... her current engagement... heck, even her imprisonment years ago after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud.

But The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member was rushed to the hospital last week and then -- silence.

The mother of three never revealed the reason behind this health scare.

"Such a trooper I love you. Pray for a speedy recovery I love you @teresagiudice," wrote daughte Gia on Instagram on March 24, confirming that her famous mother was, indeed, under doctors' supervision.

An attorney for Giudice later added:

"Teresa was admitted to the hospital last night and had a non-cosmetic emergency procedure this morning.

"She is recuperating and is looking forward to a speedy recovery. She thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes."

That was all we heard for a handful of days, however.

There's been no update on Teresa's social media accounts; or anything from any of her kids.

On Monday, finally, Dolores Catania spoke out and at last verified just what transpired with her colleague and friend.

"She had her appendix out," Catania told E! News. "Now it just takes time to heal. But it was emergency surgery so she’s in a lot of pain."

For those unaware, a ruptured appendix can be life-threatening.

"She’s not feeling good at all. It’s bad," Catania added on March 28. "She’s in a tremendous amount of pain."

This likely explains why Giudice hasn't said anything over the past week or so.

We can only send along our best wishes at the moment.

Giudice, of course, had been in the middle of planning her wedding to Luis Ruelas when this medical crisis hit.

On October 21, 2021, Ruelas popped the major question to Teresa in an elaborate ceremony consisting of fireworks, candles, and a violinist.

"My Fiancé you are such a beautiful person inside and out," Giudice wrote at the time online as a way of announcing the huge news.

"I love everything about you especially your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters. I am so lucky to have found you thank you for coming into my life."

Ruelas hasn't said anything about Teresa's condition, either, since she was taken to the hospital.

But Giudice's ex-husband, Joe, actually spoke out.

"Please pray for Teresa as she's been admitted to the hospital," wrote Joe Giudice as a caption to the same snapshot of Teresa that Gia shared above.