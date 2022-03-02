Chris Larangeira Throws Major Shade at Angelina Pivarnick: My Mom Doesn't Even Like You!

When Chris Larangeira filed for divorce from Angelina Pivarnick, the news didn't come as much of a shock.

After all, these two had been at each other's throats since the day they met, pausing their attacks only briefly in order to exchange vows a couple of years ago.

To the surprise of literally no one, it turned out that Angelina had been cheating on Chris for their entire marriage.

Not only did she carry on an affair with some neighborhood rando, she also slept with a co-star while filming a Jersey Shore spin-off in Spain.

In the kind of twist that we wish had been captured by MTV cameras, Angelina's longterm sidepiece found out about the Spain fling, and he responded by snitching to Chris about his own affair with Pivarnick.

So yeah, after months of hemming and hawing, moving out and moving back in, Chris finally had the motivation he needed to legally end his marriage.

In a sense, the drama has ended -- but in other ways, it's just beginning.

Already, Chris and Angelina are attempting to "win" this breakup.

Earlier this week, Pivarnick debuted a new nose job, while Chris is taking a much more subtle approach.

He knows he's already the fan favorite, so he's just throwing shade in a low-key way that hopefully won't endanger his divorce settlement.

Case in point, yesterday, he talked some mild trash with a little help from the Biebs.

Chris posted an Instagram video in which he was seen listening to the Justin Bieber song “Love Yourself."

When Justin sang the line, “My mama don’t like you and she likes everyone," Chris zoomed in and widened his eyes so that there would be no mystery about his reason for sharing the song.

“I didn’t wanna share a post cause,” Chris captioned the clip, adding:

“I didn’t want anyone thinking I still care. I don’t but, you still hit my phone up.”

That last part is a Justin lyric, but we're sure it describes Chris' feelings pretty well.

In his filing, Larangeira cited “irreconcilable differences which have caused that breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months" as the cause for the split.

Again, we knew these two were headed for Splitsville, but the majority of Shore fans seemed to think that Angelina would be the one to pull the plug.

“I already know all the answers, I just don’t know how to pull the eject button,” she complained on a recent episode according to In Touch.

“I always look at the good in somebody, even if they treat me so f–king bad. I lost myself,”

Well, we guess banging a co-worker on a trip to Spain turned out to be Angelina's eject button.

And it seems that Chris was more than happy to help her locate it!

This divorce has the potential to get messy, but it's possible that Angelina will just pay Chris off to make him go away.

But if she doesn't, we could be in for a very entertaining season of Shore!