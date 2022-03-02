Tammy Slaton May Be Dating Someone Named Bigg Nate in Rehab

Over the past several weeks, Tammy Slaton has been doing her best to lose weight inside of a rehab facility.

Based on a TikTok video the 1000-lb Sisters star posted on Monday, however, fans now believe Slaton is doing something else while working on her body as well.

Or, to be more accurate and a tad bit more crude, perhaps we should say:

Fans now believe Slaton is doing someONE else while working on her body.

The long-time TLC personality jumped on the aforementioned social media platform two days ago to lip-sync a rap song alongside someone who has been identified as Nathaniel Oliver.

Slaton -- who was placed in a medically-induced coma last year after suffering a near-medical catastrophe -- captioned the clip "Duet with Nathaniel Oliver."

Hence how we know this guy's name.

Fans flocked to the comments section of the footage to ask if the pair were dating, with one demanding to know: "Ermm is this your new man?!"

Another interested party didn't even pose the question, she simply stated the following:

"She's definitely got a rehab boo. Looks like they're in the facility together."

Tammy, however, was quick to shoot down this speculation, insisting her relationship with Bigg Nate is purely platonic.

"Y’all calm down he is just a friend dang," the star wrote in response to these inquiries.

To her credit, Slaton has already lost 115 pounds in 30 days in rehab after heading to the facility because her lungs collapsed.

"This summer she was a bit reckless. There were times when I said, 'You have a TV show about your weight. Why are you eating this?'" said a friend last month to The Sun, adding of Tammy:

"She is doing it on her own. The show is not paying for it, she's paying for it...

"She has a goal for herself to get out this summer."

Slaton has been sharing a number of videos and photos on Instagram ever since she made this decision and entered this facility.

Some observers have therefore expressed concern that Tammy isn't taking the stint seriously enough to make a real impact on her life.

However, Tammy has said on multiple occasions that this isn't the case.

"I’m staying on track and everything is looking up," Slaton recently told fans, while seemingly confirming that 1000-lb Sisters Season 4 is on the way.

This past season, Slaton blew up from 55 pounds to 639 pounds, making it clear in at least one confessional just where things went wrong.

"We've just been drinking, vaping. As a teenager, I wasn't doing any partying. I was super shy about my weight and I didn't really have many friends," Tammy told the camera after getting picked up by friends on an episode.

"But now, I'm at the point where I don't care. I'm gonna be me.

"We don't eat healthily. Because for me, if I eat something like pizza or pizza rolls, the bread soaks up the alcohol and the grease helps so we don't get too hungover."

Slaton also admitted to drinking eight bottles of liquor a week to cope with her mental health issues.

Yes, EIGHT BOTTLES OF LIQUOR A WEEK.

Let's all hope and pray these challenging times are behind her.