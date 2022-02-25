Angelina Pivarnick: Cheating Partners Revealed, Hilarious

Earlier this month, we reported on the news that Chris Larangeira had filed for divorce from Angelina Pivarnick.

This development didn't come as much of a shock to Jersey Shore fans, as Chris and Angelina's marriage was always a rather tumultuous affair.

And by that we mean these two fought so much that we're surprised they didn't scream their wedding vows at each other.

In the end, however, it wasn't the constant bickering that did them in but Angelina's infidelity!

Mrs. Pivarnick-Larangeira allegedly cheated on Chris while filming a spinoff series that featured stars from all of the international versions of Shore.

Yes, the fist-pumping original series was so popular in the States that other countries followed suit and made their own versions of JS.

And the various casts got together to film a The Challenge-style competition series titled All Star Shore in Spain toward the end of last year.

Angelina represented America, and while it seems that she was joined by other members of the original cast, it's not clear if they were on board for the entire project, or if they just swooped in to make cameo appearances.

We're guessing the latter.

After all, can you imagine anyone else from the OG Shore leaving their kids and businesses behind for a month to go and film some European knock-off of the show that made them famous?

No, this project had Angelina's name all over it from the start, and not surprisingly, it wasn't long after filming began that she got herself into a bit of trouble.

“Angelina got close to one of the guys in the cast," a source close to the situation tells The Ashley's Reality Roundup.

It's not totally clear what the insider means by "got close," but whatever happened, it was enough to prompt Chris to call it quits.

Now, we know the identity of the guy who Angelina couldn't resist.

It seems he's a 29-year-old reality star from Mexico named Luis “Potro” Caballero.

And really, hooking up with Angelina was the least this guy could do, considering he owes her his career.

Caballero is one of the stars of a series called Acapulco Shore, which ran until 2020.

As you can see from this promo pic, the vibe for the Mexican Shore spinoff was very similar to that of its American predecessor.

And it seems that the show was just as popular south of the border as the Jersey version was in the States.

It ran for seven season and Luis -- who starred in all of them -- has an Instagram following of nearly three million.

We don't know much about the guy, but he must be the Acapulco equivalent of Vinny Gudagnino, because apparently, Angeliners just couldn't keep her hands off him.

Again, it's unclear if the two of them actually slept together, but it probably didn't matter much to Chris, as this was not the first time that his wife was unfaithful.

In fact, insiders say Angelina carried on a two-year affair with a guy named Joe Tarallo, which began shortly after her wedding.

Chris caught Angelina cheating early on, but it seems he decided to give her a second chance after she promised to break things off with Joe.

She didn't do that, of course, and eventually, her attempt to juggle multiple relationships at the same time caught up with her (here's where the situation really gets bonkers):

It appears that Joe found out about Angelina's affair with Luis, and he was so pissed that he contacted Chris and told him that the two of them had been banging behind since shortly after the wedding.

Now, it seems that Pivarnick has been dumped by both Chris and Joe, but it's unclear where she stands with Luis.

We hope for his sake that they're still together.

Angelina is not exactly an ideal partner, obviously, but if Caballero rides it out for a few months he could end up going from Acapulco to Jersey which would be the reality TV equivalent of getting called up to the majors!