Angelina Pivarnick Celebrates Divorce With New Nose Job: I Look More Like Kim K Than Ever, Youse Guys!

Earlier this month, Chris Larangeira filed for divorce from Angelina Pivarnick after two years of marriage.

The news didn't come as much of a surprise, as Chris and Angelina's relationship looked to be pretty miserable from the very beginning.

The circumstances of the split, on the other hand, were a bit unexpected.

We now know that Chris filed after learning that Angelina had been cheating on him for two years with a "friend."

The truth came to light when Pivarnick hooked up with a co-star while filming a Jersey Shore spinoff in Spain.

Her original side-piece learned of this latest infidelity, and he decided to take revenge by informing Chris of their lengthy affair.

Needless to say, Angelina's reputation has suffered considerably in recent weeks.

At times like these, celebs often lie low, consult with their PR team, and issue a carefully-worded statement only after the dust has begun to settle.

But not Angelina.

She kept a low profile for a few days, but only because she was healing from her most recent cosmetic procedure.

Yes, according to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, Angelina recently went under the knife for a nose job.

She showed off her new look in her latest Instagram Story.

As you can see, it's not a major change, but Pivarnick does look a little different these days.

It's not uncommon, of course, for reality stars to begin altering their look once they achieve wealth and fame.

Now, Angelina entered the spotlight well over a decade ago, but if you'll recall she was barely a part of Jersey Shore during the show's original run.

Pivarnick was part of the original cast, but she quit early in Season 1 after clashing with her housemates.

She was invited back, but she packed up her Hefty bags and went home shortly after beginning her second stint the following year.

So it wasn't until recently that she began to enjoy all of the trappings of success.

And she's taking full advantage by altering her appearance top to bottom.

This is not Pivarnick's first plastic surgery, and to hear her tell it, it probably won't be her last.

Fans have noticed that Angelina looks more like Kim Kardashian with every new procedure.

We're not sure if that's her goal, but she certainly doesn't seem to mind the comparisons.

And to her credit, Angelina also is not shy about the fact that she's had work done.

Some celebs will undergo liposuction of a Brazilian butt lift and act like their new look is the result of hard work in the gym.

In a 2020 interview, Pivarnick copped to having her body sculpted by a team of surgeons.

"I don’t do squats. I haven’t done one squat in like years, and I’m not going to do squats," she said at the time.

"I took the easy way out. Sorry, I don’t care! Like, I’m going to be honest."

Angelina might not have planned on being single so soon after tying the knot, but it certainly sounds like she's ready to re-enter the dating pool!