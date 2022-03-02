Catelynn Lowell: I Wanted to Be Part of Teen Mom Family Reunion! My Baby Comes First!

The stars of Teen Mom: Family Reunion have shared laughs, bitter fights, and in some cases shown unexpected personal growth.

Not everyone was invited to the party. And not everyone who was invited could make it.

Catelynn was only able to make it out at the end.

But in a never-before-seen moment from the premiere, she explained to her friends why she couldn't be part of the whole show.

MTV shared a deleted scene from the very first episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

In the scene, Maci Bookout and Cheyenne Floyd reached out via video chat to see how Catelynn Lowell was doing.

Catelynn had been invited, but they sort of figured that she wasn't coming.

This was the first revelation that Catelynn and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, had fully intended to be part of the show.

In fact, they had been excited to participate and rub elbows with so many other cast members.

The reason that they had to back out, however, was a very good one.

Catelynn spoke to HollywoodLife to explain the couple's sound reasoning.

"Tyler and I really wanted to be a part of the show from the start," she confirmed.

Catelynn shared that this was "so we could grow closer with some of the girls that we don’t really know that well."

Catelynn wanted to hang out "and just learn about them and their stories more."

The original plan would have meant that she and Tyler would have brought their newborn, Rya, along.

She aws only seven days old when filming on the season began. Wow.

Wisely, Catelynn and Tyler backed out of that, as she explained.

"Because of COVID and just wanting to be safe," she noted.

Catelynn added: "Especially with a baby who can’t even get [any of] her vaccinations yet or anything like that."

"[We realized we] needed to just focus on her," Catelynn reasoned.

"The first month or few months with a newborn is crazy," she acknowledged.

"You’re sleep-deprived, and your life is just wild," Catelynn accurately characterized.

"You’re trying to get on a routine," Catelynn noted about the realities of caring for a newborn.

"And yeah, so we were really bummed that we couldn’t be there," she admitted.

"But," Catelynn emphasized, "we wanted to be so badly."

Catelynn was able to make it out for the finale.

It was a surprise for her castmates and for viewers.

While she didn't manage to get the organic "reunion" feel of being there the whole time, she made an impression.

Catelynn was all but smuggled onto the set during lunch on the last day of filming.

The reactions were candid -- and extremely sweet.

Catelynn also got caught up on all of the ups and downs that she had missed while caring for her newborn.

Farrah Abraham was basically a guest star, taking on the same villain role that she so regularly plays in real life.

Catelynn confirmed that she was "definitely not" sorry to have missed that.

She did get a chance to share with her castmates that she wants to let go of her "mom anxiety," where she spirals while imagining all that could go wrong. That's so sweet!