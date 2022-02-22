Janelle Brown: We've Moved On, I Can't Believe Christine is Gone!

Gone.

But not yet forgotten.

As Sister Wives fans no doubt know by now, Christine Brown up and left her unhappy marriage in early November, making the decision just before Season 16 started airing -- and viewers got a VERY clear idea of just why she was so miserable.

By the conclusion of these episodes (which were filmed in late 2020), Kody has stopped having sex with Christine and had accused of her betrayal and called her a lying piece of $hit.

A real peach of a guy, that Kody Brown.

We've known for awhile where Christine now stands on her former ex and the demise of their relationship... but what about Janelle?

How does she feel about the situation these days?

“It’s so weird," Janellle admitted on stage this past Sunday night on part three of the Sister Wives reunion special, adding of the revised plural marriage:

"So, now, I have a new text thread that’s just Kody, Robyn and Meri.

"And we have now had to start having conversations about the [Arizona] property and all these things with just the four of us... I feel like somebody’s missing.

"I don’t know if it’s really sunk in yet.”

It's been especially challenging for Janelle because she remains close to Christine.

The two even pomote the same weight loss supplement, which likely explains why Janelle doesn't blame her pal for moving back to Utah and essentially starting over.

“I feel like maybe it was a good move because she is happier," Janelle told host Sukanya Krishnan on Sunday, stating simply of Christine:

"She is a lot happier … How can I be sorry for something that she is so happy about?”

Many Sister Wives viewers, meanwhile, have been wondering whether or not Janelle might one day soon follow Christine out the door.

Amid clear tension between herself and Kody thrroughout Season 16, the former cursed off the latter at one point... and then the latter said he wasn't in love with the former.

Awkward, huh?

Also, hurtful and embarrassing and irrritating.

Hence, therefore, why an insider actually claimed to Us Weekly a few weeks ago that Janelle is absolutely gonna leave Kody in the near future.

“Janelle meant it when [she] said she would leave Kody,” this source told the aforementioned tabloid in January after Janelle openly questioned plural marriage on an episode of Sister Wives.

Simply put?

"It’s going to happen," this report alleged.

The source went on to say that Christine and Janelle have remained in "constant communication," even after Christine left the family unit.

She's made it clear in the ensuing months that she's thrilled with this decision, too.

“She sees how happy Christine is now that she’s ‘free’ from Kody and is strongly considering separating from him too,” Us Weekly added in its article.

“Christine and Janelle are very close and they have conversations about it.”