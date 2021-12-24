Kody Brown Tears Christine a New One: She's "So Full of Bulls--t!"

Based on all she has said and written over the past several months, it doesn't sound as though Christine Brown has any regrets.

The long-time Sister Wives cast member announced on November 2 that she had finally decided to end her spiritual marriage after two decades.

In a couple subsequent Cameo videos, Christine told fans she is SOOOOO happy without Kody.

So, like we said above, Christine seems to know she made the right romantic call here.

But just in case the mother of six has been having any second thoughts?

Just in case she still had any inkling that Kody might be her soulmate?

Or even just a good guy in general?

All Christine has to do is tune in for this Sunday's new episode of Sister Wives and she'll immediately pat herself fullly on the back for walking away.

On the upcoming installment, which was filmed over a year ago, the then-couple got into it over Kody's strict COVID-19 restrictions.

As previously previewed, Kody will hand his spouses a list of these rules on Sunday... and they'll react in shock over the detailed nature of what they must do to spend time with their husband amid a pandemic.

Cut to a clip released by Entertainment Tonight and Kody getting into a heated discussion with Christine after the latter questions why Kody is permitting he and Robyn's nanny into his home...

... yet won't allow their daughter, Ysabel, over to see her sisters.

"She's over all the time. She doesn't go anywhere, her husband's the only one that does the shopping, so I don't understand why Ysabel can't come over and hangout," an emotional Christine tells Kody.

"She's devastated."

Via a confessional, Christine continued to express confusion over the situation, telling the camera:

"What is the nanny and her husband doing that makes it so they can come over? Cause when I'm home, I do exactly what I should, yet my girls can't see their siblings. What does the nanny do?"

Kody has made it clear all season long that he's taken Covid VERY seriously because he spends his days going from home to home.

He simply can't get sick.

Otherwise, he'll risk spreading the virus all around to his many kids and sister wives.

On Sunday's episode, though, an irritated Christine urges Kody to lift his restrictions, telling the family patriarch that she and her kids are being as safe as they can be.

But Kody absolutely doesn't wanna hear it.

"She's not keeping the same rules, she's not doing the same thing," Kody claims to the camera. "She's so full of bulls**t."

From there, Christine teases her eventual decision to split from the self-centered polygamist.

"It's been six months and we're not doing well," Christine tells Kody of living with both Covid and Kody's guidelines.

"I need a guarantee that we're really going to do Thanksgiving, otherwise I'm leaving. I'm leaving."

(Editor's Note: Man, these Season 16 episodes were filmed ages ago, huh?!?)

"We are at an impasse. We disagree. I'm just done with this conversation," Kody says in response.

"I'm done. We are not making any progress here.

"And I'm hoping that tomorrow, I can come back and maintain my argument or maybe get some backup."

Christine is left in a distraught state after the conversation.

"I don't even know if Kody wants to see everybody all together again," she says on air.

"I'm really, seriously worried about that.

"Maybe he's fine just living separate."

Visit the official Entertainment Tonight website to watch this sneak peek in full.

And then check out Kody's last words on the confronation here:

"I think it would be great if everybody maintained our COVID protocols, so that we could all be together. That would be awesome.

"But so far, there's no indicators that everybody's willing to do that. What we have is a fundamental breakdown of trust in the family."