Tori Spelling Ices Out Dean McDermott From New Years Trip with Kids

These days, it sounds like the only thing keeping Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott from divorcing is that divorce is expensive.

Considering how Tori snubbed Dean on his birthday, people had already guessed how the holidays might go.

They were right.

Tori had a holly, jolly Christmas and New Year's with her kids ... but Dean was nowhere in the picture. Literally.

While many -- hopefully most -- Americans spent most of the holidays at home given the latest miserable surge of COVID-19, Tori Spelling was looking for something different.

She took her five kids on a winter vacation.

14-year-old Liam, 13-year-old Stella, 10-year-old Hattie, 9-year-old Finn, and 4-year-old Beau went with their mother to Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa.

“Happy New Year’s Eve 2021," Tori captioned on Instagram alongside a festive family photo.

"The kiddos and I were so excited to continue our family tradition," she explained.

Tori detailed that this vacation has been a habit "since my oldest were babies."

"Love you @lakearrowheadresortandspa!” Tori captioned a photo, featuring her and four of her five children.

The photo went up on Friday, December 31.

She explained that this fun family tradition did not begin with her.

“My parents used to bring my brother and I here growing up," Tori shared.

"I wanted my kids to continue that tradition," she expressed.

Tori then wrote: "I can’t wait for my kids to bring their kids here one day!"

Tori then divulged the identity of her photographer -- her son, Liam.

"Thx @liammcdermott2007 for taking an awesome pic," she credited her son.

In addition to being a sweet shoutout, that was also confirmation that Dean was not simply hidden behind the lens.

The next day, Tori shared a not-too-uncommon confession.

While it is traditional to be conscious and ring in the New Year at midnight, Tori did not remain awake long enough to witness Miley's wardrobe malfunction.

“In full disclosure I was in bed asleep by 10 pm last night," Tori admitted. "I know total party animal.”

So where was Dean McDermott while his children (and, technically, his wife) were off vacationing?

He spent the holiday in bed, and we don't mean toasting the New Year with a side piece or two.

Instead, he revealed that he is "sick as a dog" right now.

“I am not going to let that dampen my spirits," Dean vowed to his Instagram followers.

"2022 is going to be awesome," he affirmed, as if willing this unlikely statement into being.

Dean then added: "2022, we’re going to get through."

“Wishing everybody much much love and happiness and success in the new year," Dean told his fans and followers.

"Health, wealth, and prosperity,” he added.

In his caption, Dean clarified that he was sick with pneumonia. We of course wish him a full and speedy recovery.

Tori and Dean spent most of 2021 fanning the flames of extremely believable divorce rumors.

First of all, neither of them have been spotted wearing their wedding rings in public or in private since the first round of vaccinations.

Then there have been sightings of Dean exuding major divorced dad energy, Tori visiting an attorney, and the two squabbling in public.

Reports from insiders and snoops have confirmed all of this and more.

Apparently, the usual disagreements -- money and how it's spent -- helped to tear them apart.

Early last year, Dean returned home from an extended work trip and they both seemed kind of done with being married.

So why haven't they gone for it? For one thing, Tori and Dean can't even degree on divorce.

Reports say that they have different reasons for wanting to drag this out, some of which are financial.

Divorce is a lengthy and expensive process. They have five children to consider.