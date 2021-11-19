Dean McDermott Snubbed by Tori Spelling: At Least My Kids Remembered My Birthday!

There's such a thing as a marriage so dysfunctional that the partners can't even agree on divorce.

By all accounts, that's where Tori Speling and Dean McDermott are these days -- living together in the ashes of their marriage.

Dean's birthday was on Tuesday, November 16. He is now 55.

His kids showered him with love and gifts. But if Tori wished him a happy birthday, they're both keeping it a secret.

Two days after Dean's birthday, he took to Instagram to share a series of videos.

In those videos, which we have compiled for you in this article, he was showing off his gifts.

Dean also included a caption for context.

"Posting this a little late," Dean began apologetically.

"I was having so much fun on my 55th birthday," he explained.

Dean admitted: "I just put my phone away and lived in the moment."

"I had the best birthday ever!!" Dean raved.

"The Fam made me feel so special," he gushed, "and made me laugh with their awesome gifts."

Dean concluded: "I have the most amazing kids and life. I’m so grateful. Happy Birthday to me!!! #happybirthday #55"

"It is my 55th birthday today and I am starting to open presents," Dean announced in his Instagram video.

"Got one here from Hattie Cat for dad," he shared, "and it says 'For dad. I love you so much. You are so kind.'"

Dean continued to read: "'You are so loving and I am so happy to be your kid. You are the best dad I could ask for.'"

Dean went on to proudly show off her original artwork from the devoted horror fan.

He held up two canvas paintings of his daughter's work, showing art clearly inspired by the genre.

Art, especially from your own children, can be such a meaningful gift.

Dean also opened a card, which was signed by all of his children.

"We love you so much. We couldn't have dreamed of a more amazing dad. Happy 55th," he read.

Dean continued: "They crossed it out - 25th birthday. We love you old man."

Dean commented: "Needless to say my kids have a sense of humor."

He was sure to flaunt more gifts, including glow-in-the-dark golf balls -- which allow him to play at night.

There were also ice cube trays designed to freeze water into the shape of golf balls.

Dean also received a golf club head cover.

There was also a towel, which Dean proudly put on display.

The towel read: "I use this towel to wash my balls." Very funy.

No mention of Tori factored into this, in the caption or the video.

There was no sign that she had given him a gift or signed a card for him.

If she did anything of the sort, then neither she nor Dean are sharing it ... which seems unlikely.

Tori has not been inactive on social media this week.

She posted a product endorsement (multiple times). She posted to scold photographers for snapping her pic visiting her child's school.

Tori at one point posted a photo that appeared to be of a celebratory dinner, but tagged several friends ... and not Dean.

We have offered thorough coverage of the current state of their marriage.

They have not been sharing a bed. They have not been seen wearing their wedding rings in many months.

Tori was spotted outside an attorney's office, but right now, concerns over their kids and their finances seem to be keeping them from taking the next step.

We should note, however, that it's possible that Tori still helped with this.

It is something of a tradition for moms to coordinate gift-giving for their husbands without taking credit for it.

But no matter what may have happened behind the scenes for Dean's big day, there are no indications that their marriage is on the mend.