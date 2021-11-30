Dean McDermott Devours Big Mac Amid Divorce Rumors, Looks Very Sad

Dean McDermott is not in a very good place at the moment.

He seems lost. He seems adrift.

And, most recently, he seems to be drowning his sorrows in the secret sauce that is just poured all over a Big Mac from popular fast food chain McDonald's.

Over this past weekend, the actor was spotted by paparazzi alone in his car, a dour look on his face and one of these wildly unhealthy pieces of food jammed into his mouth.

The 55-year-old "looked somber as he devoured the burger," according to The Sun, who added that McDermott only paused "to offer a bite to his dog, who sat patiently nearby."

Two other important notes from this appearance:

1. McDermott was not in the car with any of his family members; 2. He was not wearing his wedding ring.

While McDermott was seemingly alone around Thanksgiving, his estranged wife, Tori Spelliing, shared a photograph of herself smiling alongside her kids at home.

Symbolic, no?

Wrote the actress as a caption to one picture of herself and two of her daughters:

Three empowered females cooking, cheering, and chatting. Making sweet potato casserole, drinking cranberry mimosas {mine with champagne and theirs sparkling apple juice}, and watching a holiday rom-com on @stella_mcdermott08 laptop.

Grateful for my family… stay safe and love hard on the ones you love.

No mention of Dean at all, as you can see.

Which really should come as no surprise to those that have been paying attention.

There's been speculation over the status of McDermott and Spelling for several months now.

Just a few weeks ago, for example, Tori shared her family's 2021 holiday card -- and it didn't even include her husband!

"Fact: @imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada," Spelling wrote in response to the backlash she received for this card, trying to play it off as a mere scheduling issue.

Not many critics believed this excuse, however, considering McDermott can scarcely get an acting job these days.

Moreover, just... come on.

Spelling could have, at the very least, Photoshopped her spouse into the frame if she wants it to truly represent her allegedly happy family.

In October, meanwhile, the actress declined to discuss her marriage during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show.

Interim host Whitney Cummings delicately broached the subject, telling her guest at the time:

"You're allowed to hit me in the face, but I do have to ask: What is going on with that guy? Dean?"

"You know I'm not going to answer that," Spelling replied on air, basically answering the question without directly doing so.

In recent weeks, we also learned that Spelling previously met with a divorce lawyer and that she and Dean have been living "separate lives."

Per Page Six, Spelling was seen at the time with documents in one hand while she angrily shouted into a phone in a parking lot.

Tori apparently held a notepad at the time as well that, it has been reported, showed key words related to a divorce process.

Those words were "custody," "support," and "assets."

Call us crazy.

But those aren't words a satisfied wife ever uses in relation to her husband.