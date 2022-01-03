Madisson Hausburg, MTV Reality Star, Mourns Son 3 Weeks After Stillbirth

Madisson Hausburg remains in mourning.

For the most understandable reason imaginable.

On Saturday, the 27-year-old Siesta Key star honored the day her son was set to come home after he was stillborn at 37 weeks, doing so via an emotional tribute on Instagram.

Late last month, Hausburg broke this tragic news in the same way.

"Today is Elliot's due date. The day we were supposed to bring our baby home to snuggle and pass around the family.

"The day he would meet all his aunts and uncles and grandparents.

"The very first grandchild of my family," Hausburg wrote alongside an image of her arm featuring a tattoo of her son's first name written in cursive.

You can see the snapshot here:

"Instead, today marks 3 weeks since I gave birth to my sleeping little Angel," she added. "Three weeks since I last held him in my arms and kissed his perfect precious cheeks."

Hausburg and Elliot's father, Ish Soto, got married in October.

In her moving post, the MTV personality said she feels as though she's stuck in "limbo" between being a new mother and not being able to care for her child.

"My body still physically aches to feed my baby boy," Hausburg wrote.

"My heart and mind still can't process that he's gone. Everything triggers me…finding his pajamas in the laundry or just walking through the grocery store as I did a hundred times when he was in my tummy."

Concluded the Sieta Key cast member:

"I feel so broken and lost without my son. They say 'grief is just love with no place to go.' I feel that so deeply right now."

Just devastating.

Totally and completely.

On December 21, Hausburg announced on Instagram that she delivered Elliot stillborn nine days earlier... alongside a photo of a special memory box honoring the child.

"Instead of leaving the hospital with our beautiful baby boy, I was wheeled out with just this memory box," the MTV star wrote at the time.

"It's true what they say about there being no greater love than a mother's love.

"And there is no deeper pain than losing a child."

On Saturday, meanwhile, Hausburg thanked everyone that reached out and offered their condolences during the challenging time, writing:

"You have no idea how much it means to us and helps us feel less alone. I am learning more and more about stillbirth, miscarriage, and infant loss.

"It breaks my heart that so many people go through this nightmare and can relate to this pain. I sincerely hope everyone has a beautiful New Year and 2022 brings new joy and new hope.

"Please keep our little Elliot in your thoughts and prayers

In closing, Madisson also noted that the tattoo in the picture above is "my first and only," allowing her "to forever carry you in my arms."

"I love you infinitely, baby E!," Hausburg concluded.

Soto, who is a former producer of the cable network reality program, also shared an emotional post on his Instagram page last month... in which he called the death of his son "the hardest thing I've ever had to go through."

"The pain of losing a child and the agony of watching my beautiful wife suffer, will haunt me for the rest of my days," he wrote at the time.