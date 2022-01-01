Miley Cyrus Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction on New Year’s Eve, Recovers in Hilarious Fashion

Miley Cyrus kicked off 2022 in memorable fashion.

While hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Pete Davidson on NBC, the singer took to the stage almost immediately after the ball dropped, performing her beloved single "Party in the USA" for all in attendance and all watching on television.

But Miley scarcely got a few lyrics out when a strap on her silver top snapped.

Oops!

To the artist's enormous credit, however, she improved quickly and hilariously, while making an impressive recovery.

“Everybody’s definitely looking at me now," quipped the 29-year old, changing up the words to this song a bit -- and then adding:

"I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage."

That earned a legitmate guffaw from this celebrity gossip website.

After the camera cut away to the crowd and Miley's backup singers took over briefly, Cyrus returned... with a red blazer covering up her torso in place of the ripped ensemble.

Cyrus later addressed the snafu toward the end of the broadcast.

“Thank you so much, everybody, thank you. Tonight’s show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches, and making the best out of even the worst circumstances,” she said.

The superstar was able to even bring the situation all the way around, from a simple wardrobe malfunction to something much bigger and applicable for everyone tuning in.

"That resilience shouldn’t end here," she added.

"Let’s bring that into the new year with us. We’ve all learned how to expect the unexpected, and rather than see it as a problem, let’s see it as an opportunity.

"I wish everyone here in Miami and everyone watching from home a happy and healthy 2022.

"Thank you for making tonight possible. You were really all that I needed to have the ultimate party."

Ahead of her holiday shindig, Miley appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and hammered home this same inspiring theme.

“One thing I think that gets focused on at New Year’s time is what’s to come, being optimistic, being hopeful about all these things that haven’t happened yet that we have no proof are going to happen,” she said on December 9.

“We kinda erase everything that did happen and we forget to honor it and look backward too.”

On Instagram, Miley also revealed her resolution for 2022.

"My New Year’s resolution is to not see problems, but solutions," she wrote late last month.

We love that attitude.

Let's all try to adopt it, shall we?