Jed Duggar & Katey Nakatsu Flee Arkansas Ahead of Josh's Trial

We're less than one week away from the start of Josh Duggar's child pornography trial, and insiders say every member of the family is handling the stress differently.

Some, of course, are seeking to distract themselves.

This seems to be the approach favored by Jim Bob Duggar, who recently announced that he's running for a seat in the Arkansas State Senate.

Then there are those who are simply trying to distance themselves as much as possible from the more problematic members of their family.

And it appears that Jed Duggar has decided to follow in Jill and Jinger's footsteps by doing exactly that.

As you may know, Jed married Katey Nakatsu back in April, and the couple got right to work on starting a family.

Back in September, Jed and Katey announced that they're expecting their first child, so we suppose they're entering an especially joyous holiday season.

And they're doing so very, very far from Arkansas.

According to an Instagram Story that briefly appeared on the page of Katey's brother Reed, she and Jed have decided to spend Thanksgiving in Los Angeles.

It seems that they'll be staying with Reed, who's a hairdresser in the area.

But we're sure Jed and Katey will also make some time to pay a visit to Jinger, who relocated to the West Coast back in 2019.

There was a time, not all that long ago, when any of the Duggars spending the holidays separately would've been unimaginable.

While Christmas is always the highlight of thre family's festive calendar, Thanksgiving used to hold a special importance to the family as the unofficial start of the Yuletide season.

And Jed has long been regarded as sort of a mini-me to patriarch Jim Bob, having recently revealed his desire to enter the political arena.

Jed ran for the Arkansas State House of Representatives last year, but was soundly defeated by his Democratic opponent.

(That unexpected result probably doesn't bode well for Jim Bob's chances of winning his election, but that's a conversation for another time.)

So the idea of Jed skipping town for the week (and possibly longer) with his pregnant wife would've seemed unfathomable at any previous point in the Duggar family's history.

And the fact that this unexpected excursion coincides with the biggest scandal in the Duggars' sordid history is probably no coincidence.

While his first foray into the political arena resulted in a surprising thrashing, Jed probably isn't giving up on the idea of one day holding elected office.

That means that if Josh is convicted -- which looks to be almost a certainty at this point -- Jed will need to send a clear message to the people of northwest Arkansas that he fully condemns his brother's shocking crimes.

And it could be that he feels the first step in that process is being as far from Springdale as possible then the verdict is announced.

And if Jim Bob and other Duggars continue to support Josh and espouse theories that he was framed, Jed might need to distance himself from them, as well.

Needless to say, this is the start of a very dark holiday season for the Duggars.

And it's possible that the family will never recover from the events of the next few weeks.