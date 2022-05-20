Luis Ruelas FINALLY Explains that Weird, Weird Shirtless "Bootcamp" Video

All season long, Teresa Giudice has been doing the most to stop people from talking about Luis Ruelas' red flags.

He has some serious baggage, and she has barely allowed him to speak about any of it -- to the detriment of his reputation.

On the Reunion special, Luis finally got to address one memorable, viral video without Teresa butting in.

Luis' description didn't resolve everything, but it did earn a round of applause from Joe Gorga.

On Part 3 of the Reunion special, Andy Cohen asked for clarification once the househusbands all joined them on the stage.

"When you were asked to explain the video, you claimed it was a breakup video," the host said to Luis.

"But in the video you actually proposed," Andy pointed out, asking: "So what was it?"

"I was in a relationship, it was toxic and my business partner was going to this retreat," Luis began. "So I said, 'Let's go.'"

He clarified: "And we weren't naked on the beach. We were in gym shorts, because they kept sending us in and out of the ocean."

Luis went on: "Going in and out of the ocean, they made the guys set intentions for their wives."

"I was a single guy, so I made this intention to this woman I was dating," Luis explained.

"I was trying to break up, but I didn't have the guts to do it," he admitted.

"So when I went there," Luis detailed, "they made me commit to her and basically said, 'Stop making excuses,' and I committed to her."

Luis recalled returning home, at which point the woman "gave me a prenup, she asked for $1 million to get married."

At that point, he and the ex in question broke up.

Joe Gorga and Margaret Josephs, having finally heard an explanation, offered their unironic applause.

"I was trying to help you flip public opinion because I didn't want you to look bad," Margaret claimed.

"This is a very clear explanation. Public opinion was not good," she pointed out. "Unfortunately, it didn't get flipped."

Whether or not Margaret's intentions were as helpful as she now claims, Teresa did not do any favors by guarding her "love bubble" in such a suspicious manner.

Luis explained that Teresa had not demanded his silence, but had advised him: "You don't have to answer to anybody."

He recalled: "I kept saying to her, 'You have to let me speak.' If I had a chance to speak, it would have been different."

Sort of weird for him to throw Teresa under the bus there, whether or not she deserves it.

Andy then pointed out: "You seem to have a lot of women that you've dated who have unkind things to say about you."

He listed: "There's road rage incidents, you demand sex all the time, emotionally abusive, slashed a girlfriend's tire, your family doesn't like you, physical abuse in front of kids."

Andy then asked an important but likely unhelpful question: "Is any of it true?"

"We were basically in toxic relationships," Luis characterized.

"When you're in toxic relationships, it felt emotionally abusive to me, but I'm not gonna label it that way," he claimed.

As for the general accusations of demanding sex, Luis simply admitted: "I can't have sex four times a day," followed by Teresa joking: "I wish!"

Most serious of all are the domestic violence accusations, which Luis says were "arguments with my wife over my children when we were getting divorced."

He commented: "If I'm the only guy in America that basically had arguments with his wife and she walks into the house and calls the police."

"That's the extent of it," Luis insisted, denying that he ever hit said wife.

"Was I a perfect human being, absolutely not," Luis confessed after denying physical abuse. However, he has suffered blowback from his rise to fame.

"Teresa didn't want me to say this but they let me go from my company from all the negative stuff that came up in the press," he shared, "because of all my exes out there."

Luis detailed: "They called me up and said, 'You have to step down,' and that really sucked."