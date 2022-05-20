Ellen Pompeo, Fellow Grey's Anatomy Stars Educate Fans in Roe v Wade PSA: Knowledge is Power

The rollback of human rights for millions of Americans may be only weeks away.

Earlier this month, alarm bells went off when a leaked draft from the United States Supreme Court revealed an upcoming decision to overturn the landmark case, Roe v. Wade.

Tens of millions of Americans are in states where strict laws will go into effect immediately when such a ruling is handed down.

Everyone is doing whatever they can to help -- in some cases, that just means arming people with what could be life-saving information.

Shonda Rhimes has shared a video, starring the, well, stars of Grey's Anatomy.

The PSA features appearances by Ellen Pompeop, Chandra Wilson, Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Kelly McCreary, Caterina Scorsone, and Kate Burton.

The video is short and affirming, and seeks to arm Americans who may be about to lose some of their fundamental human rights -- depending upon which states they live in.

In some cases, the knowledge that people need is as basic as sex ed -- something too few people received adequately.

"Knowledge is power. It's time for you to be in the know," Ellen Pompeo explains.

"Remember, you can get pregnant the first time you have sex," she notes. "You can get pregnant if you don't consent."

"Get on birth control, now," Chandra recommends to viewers.

"Any form that is reliable," Ellen adds.

The video and Shonda Rhimes' link direct people to the Bedsider Birth Control Support Network, which aims to help young women, ages 18 to 29, get access to birth control.

Pregnancy tests are widely available for sale, but simply knowing that they are in a nearby store is not enough if you do not have access to your full human rights.

Regardless of birth control, the video urges taking pregnancy tests every four to five weeks -- no matter how careful you have been.

"Every four to five weeks may seem like a lot, but time is of the essence with the law," Chandra cautions.

"If you find out you are pregnant and do not want to be, you have very little time," Kevin warns.

"This is a terrible time and everyone is afraid," he acknowledges.

Ellen chimes in: "But options keep a woman powerful. You are powerful."

The stars of Grey's Anatomy are far from the only ones to use their platforms to raise the alarm and spread helpful information.

Everyone from talk show hosts to models to singers to actors to activists to journalists has been speaking out.

Unfortunately, given the nature of the United States Supreme Court and the unwillingness of the other branches of government to do what is necessary to correct this looming horror, what can be done?

Well, the PSA is a start -- arming people with preventative information, including tips on how to avoid upcoming hyper-strict laws.

It is important to remember that not everyone has the time or resources to travel out of state.

In some states with "trigger laws" that will go into effect after SCOTUS vacates 50 years of human rights precedent, returning home after an abortion could still lead to criminal or civil consequences.

Information can only take people so far, and only on an individual basis.

What matters is power -- empowering leaders in sufficient numbers and in the right positions, leaders who will have the strength of character to fight just as hard for human rights as political malefactors fight against them.

But every little bit helps, and if even one person sees this video and uses this essential advice to access the resources that stop their life from being derailed, it is well worth it.