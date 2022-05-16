June Shannon Hid for Three Weeks After Ditching Geno Doak, "Trainwreck" Life

by at .

After weeks of building hype, the new season of Mama June: Road to Redemption premiered on Friday.

While much of the focus was on Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon's new baby, June Shannon had her own story to tell.

Deep down, she knew that she needed to get away from her toxic -- and worse -- relationship with Geno Doak.

After backing out of multiple opportunities, June ended up disappearing for weeks ... only resurfacing in another state, in hiding from her ex.

June Shannon After Going Ghost

Early on the season premiere, June Shannon called up Lauryn to talk.

She claimed that Geno was no longer sober, and described alarming behavior from him.

June even said that she was afraid of being caught talking to Geno, fearful of verbal abuse from him for simply being on the phone.

Mama June: Road to Redemption Picture

It was clear that she was eager to leave him but afraid to, but admitted that the situation was "getting out of control."

June knew that she needed "help."

However, she shared that her plan was simply to break up with Geno at the courthouse -- a safe environment -- while hoping that the judge would sentence Geno to jail time, essentially doing the breakup for her.

Mama June: Road to Redemption Scene

Geno's sentencing ended up being postponed, meaning that June would not get the "easy out" for which she hoped.

Instead, she explained to them that she felt that it was safest for her and for them if she held off on breaking up with Geno.

Her implication was that she was unsure of what Geno would do if she broke up with him. That's scary. And staying with him is never the answer.

Geno Doak on TV

Things got worse, however, when June disappeared off of the face of the planet.

She was totally absent -- without even calling -- when Lauryn gave birth to Bentley, her first grandson.

Production did not hear from June for three weeks. Then, she reached out.

June Shannon vanished card 01 of 02

Producers came to meet up with June at a remote hotel in Alabama.

"There’s a lot that happened behind closed doors that a lot of people don't know," June described vaguely.

"My life has been turned inside out ..." she lamented. "I'm just tired of lying and hiding and I decided to call y'all,"

June Shannon vanished card 02 of 02

June continued her interview inside of the Alabama hotel room, speaking directly with producers on camera.

"Geno has no idea where I'm at and I would prefer for y'all not to tell him that," she said, and was assured that her location would remain secret.

"He went to sleep, passed out because he was drunk and I packed a bag, I left, I got an Uber," June shared.

June Shannon is Happy With Her Makeover

"I tried to do this a few times before and I talked myself out of it," June admitted.

She explained: "A few nights ago, it was just some extra push."

June went on: "I should have left him at the last court date, but I didn't. The drinking got worse, the verbal abuse …"

June Shannon: A picture

"I was ruining myself emotionally, mentally, having to worry about my sobriety," June detailed.

She explained: "The devil was right here saying, 'You know if you use, you don't have to use these feelings, if you get cocaine, you don't have to feel these feelings."

June admitted that this was the first time that she walked away from "an abusive relationship."

Mama June Photograph

June admitted that she did not necessarily break up with Geno.

Instead, she warned that the truth "might piss off some people." She characterized her life as a "train wreck."

The episode ended with a teaser, with June about to tell viewers something ... but what? We'll find out on Friday.

Show Comments
Stars:
June Shannon, Geno Doak
Related Videos:
June Shannon Videos, Geno Doak Videos
Uploaded by:
Uploaded:
Duration:

June Shannon Biography

June Shannon Instagram Image
June Shannon is the mother of six-year old Alana Thompson. She is the matriarch of the family at the center of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. More »
Full Name
June Shannon

June Shannon

June Shannon Photos

June Shannon After Going Ghost
June Shannon and Justin Stroud on a Plane
June With Geno
Mama June Photograph
Mama June: Road to Redemption Scene
Mama June: Road to Redemption Picture

June Shannon Videos

June Shannon Hid for Three Weeks After Ditching Geno Doak, "Trainwreck" Life
June Shannon Hid for Three Weeks After Ditching Geno Doak, "Trainwreck" Life
June Shannon Defends 16-Year-Old Alana Dating 20-Year-Old Dralin Carswell: She's Not a Little Kid!
June Shannon Defends 16-Year-Old Alana Dating 20-Year-Old Dralin Carswell: She's Not a Little Kid!
June Shannon Brags About 8 Months of Orgasms with Boyfriend Justin Stroud
June Shannon Brags About 8 Months of Orgasms with Boyfriend Justin Stroud